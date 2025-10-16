Politics JD Vance nazis young republicans

JD Vance sprang to the defence of Young Republicans who made Hitler jokes and these 17 A++ replies are all ready to kick him out of the group chat

Saul Hutson. Updated October 16th, 2025

JD Vance spends most of his time defending his godawful boss when he says and does hateful things, so recently he decided to change it up a little and defend his… godawful underlings saying and doing hateful things.

A recent Politico story exposed a text group amongst prominent young republicans that featured a variety of wildly vile statements. “I love Hitler” was one of the less offensive comments made amongst the racist, anti-semitic, and misogynist thread.

And JD Vance thinks we all need to leave these kids alone. (Side note: they’re full grown adults with earnest political aspirations.)

This is the Vice President of the United States refusing to say anything negative about his party members talking freely like 1930s Nazis. Let’s also not forget that the Vice President is doing this on a right wing podcast that he took over after the host was assassinated. Totally normal stuff here.

The replies were not interested in letting these Young Republicans, or Vance, off the hook so easily.

