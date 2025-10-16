JD Vance sprang to the defence of Young Republicans who made Hitler jokes and these 17 A++ replies are all ready to kick him out of the group chat

Politics JD Vance nazis young republicans

JD Vance spends most of his time defending his godawful boss when he says and does hateful things, so recently he decided to change it up a little and defend his… godawful underlings saying and doing hateful things.

A recent Politico story exposed a text group amongst prominent young republicans that featured a variety of wildly vile statements. “I love Hitler” was one of the less offensive comments made amongst the racist, anti-semitic, and misogynist thread.

And JD Vance thinks we all need to leave these kids alone. (Side note: they’re full grown adults with earnest political aspirations.)

Vance on public outrage over the “I love Hitler” group chat: “Grow up! Focus on the real issues. Don’t focus on what kids say in group chats… The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys — they tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do.” pic.twitter.com/POLAnldP2P — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 15, 2025

This is the Vice President of the United States refusing to say anything negative about his party members talking freely like 1930s Nazis. Let’s also not forget that the Vice President is doing this on a right wing podcast that he took over after the host was assassinated. Totally normal stuff here.

The replies were not interested in letting these Young Republicans, or Vance, off the hook so easily.

1.

They’re in their 30s https://t.co/djoKaA8zXQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 15, 2025

2.

“Rape jokes are edgy” is the new “locker room talk.” https://t.co/BEpvgaTm2C — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 15, 2025

3.

The ring leaders of the conversation are two years younger than Vance. https://t.co/upqVHRjTSu — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 15, 2025

4.

Not even a month ago: https://t.co/m0QWHQ3u1u — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 15, 2025

5.

“Kids tell edgy offensive jokes” in the same span of “people are making fun of Charlie Kirk’s death” without any sense of irony is fucking incredible — Tyler the crime dog (@DrugosaursRex) October 15, 2025

6.

The Vice President of the United States refusing to condemn Nazis should be a much bigger story in the news. pic.twitter.com/b3K2StOG5C — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 15, 2025

7.

Cannot be emphasized enough how much these guys were foaming at the mouth to fire anyone who made a “stupid joke” about the murder of Charlie Kirk a month ago. This party does not believe in anything. https://t.co/a89sSdRMUN — Tyler Talley (@tylertalley22) October 15, 2025

8.