US donald trump

Donald Trump took offence at being called ‘America’s third best president’ and these 13 smackdowns magnificently put him straight

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2025

It’s not often we find ourselves agreeing with Donald Trump, but it had to happen some time, right?

It’s Trump taking great umbrage (note for Magas – offence, annoyance) at someone suggesting he was America’s third best president.

Couldn’t agree more, Donald, we wouldn’t even put you in the top 100!

Except it turned out to no-one’s great surprise that Trump was looking at it through the other end of the telescope. The end marked ‘I, Donald Trump, am the best American president ever’.

Fortunately for Trump – and the purposes of this post, obviously – there was no shortage of people on hand to entertainingly and magnificently put him straight.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2