Donald Trump took offence at being called ‘America’s third best president’ and these 13 smackdowns magnificently put him straight
It’s not often we find ourselves agreeing with Donald Trump, but it had to happen some time, right?
It’s Trump taking great umbrage (note for Magas – offence, annoyance) at someone suggesting he was America’s third best president.
Couldn’t agree more, Donald, we wouldn’t even put you in the top 100!
Except it turned out to no-one’s great surprise that Trump was looking at it through the other end of the telescope. The end marked ‘I, Donald Trump, am the best American president ever’.
Trump: “Somebody on TV said, ‘you’re the third best president behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.’ And I got extremely angry … hey, they didn’t put out eight wars, nine coming.” pic.twitter.com/GKJP4Csp78
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2025
Fortunately for Trump – and the purposes of this post, obviously – there was no shortage of people on hand to entertainingly and magnificently put him straight.
1.
Trump: Somebody said you’re the third best president in the United States. “Who are the first two?” “George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.” I got extremely angry at this man. They didn’t put out 8 wars, 9 coming.
He actually believes he’s among the best presidents. Delusional! pic.twitter.com/OfAMC8J2z1
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 21, 2025
2.
Blah Blah Blah…Listen up, Fuckface; Washington led an army, Lincoln freed slaves. You freed Nazis and incited traitors. You are the absolute worst & dumbest president in history. But congrats on ranking #1 in treason, delusion & self-fellatio.
pic.twitter.com/TkohrbtyFm
— Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 21, 2025
3.
Translation: I just make shit up, and I expect to be admired for it.
— Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) October 21, 2025
4.
A narcissist as president is bad enough. One who has lost his mind is far worse. We’re there, folks. Let’s stop pretending here. Too much is on the line. https://t.co/bxyBhZNVv2
— Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) October 21, 2025
5.
Unhinged doesn’t even fucking cover it
— Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 21, 2025
6.
Lincoln ended the civil war, trump is starting one.
— Khaleb Dammen for Congress (Co-6) (@KhalebforCO6) October 21, 2025