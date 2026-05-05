US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump shared a meme of himself ‘holding all the cards’, and the world explained the rules of Uno – 19 scathing owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2026

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They say that the first casualty of war is the truth, which is clearly a good shout, and the Iran War has been no different.

There are, for example, conflicting reports on whether two US ships have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz at the weekend, with the ‘Department of War’ and Donald Trump saying they did, while Iran and a complete lack of evidence suggest they didn’t.

You never know – the government that posts footage of everything it ever does may have simply decided not to share this particular triumph.

The official White House Twitter account instead shared this meme from Trump’s Truth Social account, claiming that he ‘holds all the cards’.

Somebody needs to remind him he’s supposed to be playing chess.

He should also have chosen a different game to illustrate the claim, since – as everybody other than the Trump administration knows – in Uno, the more cards you have, the worse things are going.

Iran knew.

It was a point made scathingly by a great many tweeters.

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It wasn’t the only point they had to make.

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