Donald Trump shared a meme of himself ‘holding all the cards’, and the world explained the rules of Uno – 19 scathing owns

US donald trump Iran

They say that the first casualty of war is the truth, which is clearly a good shout, and the Iran War has been no different.

There are, for example, conflicting reports on whether two US ships have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz at the weekend, with the ‘Department of War’ and Donald Trump saying they did, while Iran and a complete lack of evidence suggest they didn’t.

You never know – the government that posts footage of everything it ever does may have simply decided not to share this particular triumph.

The official White House Twitter account instead shared this meme from Trump’s Truth Social account, claiming that he ‘holds all the cards’.

Somebody needs to remind him he’s supposed to be playing chess.

He should also have chosen a different game to illustrate the claim, since – as everybody other than the Trump administration knows – in Uno, the more cards you have, the worse things are going.

In Uno that means you are losing. pic.twitter.com/wQAcmXpDhh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 4, 2026

Iran knew.

It was a point made scathingly by a great many tweeters.

1.

The morons don’t even know how UNO is played….the person with the most UNO cards loses the game https://t.co/2qigA2efwK — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 4, 2026

2.

Dear @WhiteHouse: If trump has all the cards, then why are gas prices at record levels? Oh wait, in Uno you win by not having any cards. Your social media person really should get fired. https://t.co/2JLNn73IRY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 4, 2026

3.

I have a five year old. I play a lot of Uno. You cannot win or finish the game with these cards. pic.twitter.com/sJoYMbTfdS — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) May 4, 2026

4.

If he has all the cards and he’s playing UNO, he’s losing. What a dumb fuck. https://t.co/64uX9IJXMZ — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 4, 2026

5.

The goal of the game UNO is to have no cards you fucking idiot. pic.twitter.com/Fap45tmdA8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 4, 2026

6.

Cat check: The person holding the most cards in Uno is losing — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 4, 2026

It wasn’t the only point they had to make.

7.

I bet this goes hard if you’re fucking stupid https://t.co/Ie2b19AOOo — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 3, 2026

8.

You can't possibly have all the cards if Iran is currently holding a Strait, you big dummy https://t.co/aMrjMIcLzB pic.twitter.com/5DCW7o4hgN — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 4, 2026

9.

Trump has no idea the entire world, including Iran, is laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/KUeZn82kiZ — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 4, 2026

10.