This hilariously wrong Family Feud Canada attempt to name a European country must surely be in the WTF Hall of Fame

Poke Reporter. Updated October 23rd, 2025

If you ever get those imposter syndrome feelings, firstly, just look at who’s in the White House, and then watch some quiz show blooper reels. Those people thought they had good enough general knowledge to win – even this woman who appeared on the Canadian Family Feud earier this year.

“Name a European country known for its architecture.”

“Europe.”

“Name a European country known for its architecture. You just repeated the question.”

“Yeah.”

“If you had a second chance at that, what would you say?”

“Is this my second chance?”

“No, no – but if you had one, what would you have said?”

“Like, Egypt?”

“Yeah.”

Gerry Dee handled it well, but minds were blown on Twitter.

Finally …

You can watch the Baillie Family’s full speed round here.

