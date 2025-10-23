This hilariously wrong Family Feud Canada attempt to name a European country must surely be in the WTF Hall of Fame

Entertainment game shows

If you ever get those imposter syndrome feelings, firstly, just look at who’s in the White House, and then watch some quiz show blooper reels. Those people thought they had good enough general knowledge to win – even this woman who appeared on the Canadian Family Feud earier this year.

“Name a European country known for its architecture.” “Europe.” “Name a European country known for its architecture. You just repeated the question.” “Yeah.”

“If you had a second chance at that, what would you say?” “Is this my second chance?” “No, no – but if you had one, what would you have said?” “Like, Egypt?” “Yeah.”

Gerry Dee handled it well, but minds were blown on Twitter.

I just lost 5 IQ points. How people be this dumb? — CognitiveEnigma (@LastPatriot79) October 16, 2025

Give her as many chances as possible, she hasn’t mentioned Nigeria yet — Chubby (@jimmychuks55) October 16, 2025

She makes me mad — Keke (@OreoOreo511493) October 15, 2025

education failed her badly …she needs to sue the school district she grew up in — James “jimi the foot” (@james_jimi52160) October 16, 2025

It's equal parts hilarious and sad — Neil McConnell (@NeilMcConnell70) October 16, 2025

Jerry was like – you can’t be this dumb. I’ll give you a 3rd chance! — Ejimo4 (@Ejimo4for) October 16, 2025

LOL, so many she could have chosen- New York, Africa, Greenland. — Philip Berryman (@philip_berryman) October 16, 2025

As a European I find this quite funny. Some people just shouldn’t open their mouths — Brian Aitken (@BrianTrekkie) October 16, 2025

Steve would’ve turned this into a whole new meme https://t.co/nHoh2DdIaC — FentyForehead (@tylerfenty96) October 16, 2025

Finally …

My 3rd chance I’m going with china because of the wall — HugeEuge (@eugene_ihe) October 16, 2025

You can watch the Baillie Family’s full speed round here.

