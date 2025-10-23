A journalist tried to shame a Green Party MP for wearing trainers in the Commons and got owned into next week – 17 noes to the right

Politics Green Party

We’re not sure who died and made Sun journalist Kate Ferguson the dress code police of the House of Commons, but she has clearly embraced the role with the utmost enthusiasm.

It’s a good job someone is paying attention to the imporant stuff, instead of becoming distracted by things MPs talk about or vote on.

Ms Ferguson’s comment about Sian Berry had people’s hackles rising. Here are some reactions that made a good case.

Have been wearing trainers for years in parliament. So do many men. So do many people in other business workplaces. Having had The Sun try to police what women wear for years as a way of trying to belittle them in politics, it’s really time some parliamentary traditions were… https://t.co/OjgRMP09lD — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) October 22, 2025

Oh no, MP wears normal shoes. Oh no, MP wears comfy shoes. The disrespect, the shame it brings upon us. https://t.co/vae3EQCMLy — Alexander Louis Sallons (@sallonsax) October 22, 2025

that you are more concerned with @sianberry choice of footwear than the incredible work she’s doing holding this awful labour govt to account says so much about both you and the dire state of political journalism in this country https://t.co/226PirSfi1 — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 22, 2025

I wore trainers at work because it's not fucking Dynasty and I wasn't Joan Collins – women can actually do their job without 6 inch heels… feck off love you are absolutely and unbelievably pathetic… https://t.co/MxLO7j4gNJ — Jas – Never Tory or Labour – EU & Irish Citizen ❤ (@MichelleJaspe11) October 22, 2025

You literally work for The Sun, so you don’t get to moralise about respect. https://t.co/SlBmIaWXJm — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) October 22, 2025

Oh, give it a rest. Boris Johnson practically had his arse crack out every PMQs. I don’t remember you highlighting his disrespect then. — stacey m (@even_thorizon) October 22, 2025

