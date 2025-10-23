Politics Green Party

A journalist tried to shame a Green Party MP for wearing trainers in the Commons and got owned into next week – 17 noes to the right

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2025

We’re not sure who died and made Sun journalist Kate Ferguson the dress code police of the House of Commons, but she has clearly embraced the role with the utmost enthusiasm.

Sian Berry, Green MP, is wearing trainers to the Commons. Shows a sad disrespect for the Palace of Westminster which she is so lucky to work in.

It’s a good job someone is paying attention to the imporant stuff, instead of becoming distracted by things MPs talk about or vote on.

Ms Ferguson’s comment about Sian Berry had people’s hackles rising. Here are some reactions that made a good case.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2