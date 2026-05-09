Karoline Leavitt had a baby, but people online are more interested in her much older husband – 14 gleefully, brutally childish reactions

News donald trump Karoline Leavitt MAGA

Time to check in on Karoline Leavitt, the world’s favourite and definitely most qualified press secretary.

The White House spokesperson gave birth to her second child, a girl named Vivi, on May 1.

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕 She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

But, as a PR person, she should have known that giving one glimpse of her private life would focus scrutiny on the other parts too. And people online have settled on Leavitt’s husband.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60 https://t.co/nOCXVXFgn9 — People (@people) May 7, 2026

Leavitt, 28, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, who is aged 60. They married in 2023 and have another child together, a son.

People online have been having fun – okay, poking fun – at Leavitt after discovering her age-gap relationship.

1.

Her husband is 60?? 60???? https://t.co/0Cm8hhhWi1 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 7, 2026

2.

Husband, child and boss all in diapers https://t.co/Yotv72zct4 — SportsGurl87 (@SportsGurl87) May 7, 2026

3.

Your baby has the same age gap with you as you do with your husband. Think about that for a second. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 7, 2026

4.

Karoline is closer in age to her new baby than to her husband https://t.co/WQ2XgASnwi — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 7, 2026

5.

Imagine being closer in age to your newborn child than your husband. By four years! https://t.co/CunoRex43u — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) May 7, 2026

6.

Congratulations Karoline! I hope your kid doesn’t grow up to be anything like you 🤗🙏🙏🙏 — FishFlakes (@Fish_Flakes546) May 7, 2026

7.

This is the real one. pic.twitter.com/bnkkWixlej — 🪴🖼️ Muscab Issa Mohamud 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@realmuscabm) May 8, 2026

8.

Congratulations on your husband becoming a grandfather again https://t.co/jtFsaETe5n — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 7, 2026

9.

It hasn't even been a year since Charlie died? https://t.co/hHlezw50o5 — Posts By Feds (@SuspectFed) May 7, 2026

10.

I can't be the only one who thought this was Erika Kirk https://t.co/BlLTXOngWe — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) May 7, 2026

11.

YOU WERE 32 WHEN SHE WAS BORN YOU SICK FUCK pic.twitter.com/m5n2ki4sZZ — Bluff Daddy (@thegiftofmayhem) May 7, 2026

12.

So, when he was 40, she was 8. GOP has a type. — Kara 🦇 🔊 (@0xkarasy) May 8, 2026

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Source: Twitter/X/karolineleavitt