News donald trump Karoline Leavitt MAGA

Karoline Leavitt had a baby, but people online are more interested in her much older husband – 14 gleefully, brutally childish reactions

Michael White. Updated May 9th, 2026

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Time to check in on Karoline Leavitt, the world’s favourite and definitely most qualified press secretary.

The White House spokesperson gave birth to her second child, a girl named Vivi, on May 1.

But, as a PR person, she should have known that giving one glimpse of her private life would focus scrutiny on the other parts too. And people online have settled on Leavitt’s husband.

Leavitt, 28, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, who is aged 60. They married in 2023 and have another child together, a son.

People online have been having fun – okay, poking fun – at Leavitt after discovering her age-gap relationship.

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Source: Twitter/X/karolineleavitt