Donald Trump posted ‘South carerdddd’, and gave everyone ‘covfefe’ flashbacks – 22 favourite responses

Donald Trump’s cognitive faculties have been under scrutiny recently – and by ‘recently’, we mean for around ten years – but the comments have really ramped up since January, largely due to things like this.

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

At the age of 79, and with obvious medical issues – whatever Karoline Leavitt may claim – it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were struggling to focus …even more than usual.

For example, we can’t believe he intended to do this.

Trump just posted this on his Truth Social account: pic.twitter.com/04kgPbiaTp — Politics & Poll Tracker (@PollTracker2024) October 29, 2025

Our best guess is that he was trying to write South Korea – possibly using voice to text, in which case somebody really ought to check on him.

Whatever he was doing, it caught the internet’s attention – and got a healthy dose of mockery.

1.

The extra ds stand for dementia https://t.co/va7cOzC3Jx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 29, 2025

2.

3.

If Biden posted this they'd interrupt a football game. https://t.co/a0i3BWYeb4 — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) October 29, 2025

4.

Lincoln: "With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in…" Trump: "South Carerdddd…" — Tom Hoefling (@TomHoefling) October 29, 2025

5.

“MANY PEOPLE IN THE LARGE WORLD – THE WORLD THAT PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT – ARE SAYING SOUTH CARERDDDD IS COVFEFE 2.0!! I TOOK THE TEST, I ACED IT. THE DOCTORS WERE SHOCKED!!! THEY SAID “WOW, SIR, YOU KNEW IT WAS AN ELEPHANT!!!” NOBODY’S EVER DONE THAT BEFORE, BELIEVE ME.” pic.twitter.com/2XbASOLEqd — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 30, 2025

6.

Everyone knows the capital of South Carerdddd is Covfefe. — John Valentine (@JohnLouisville) October 29, 2025

7.

Somebody needs to unplug the president and plug him back in again. — Ark (@MikeCanning7) October 29, 2025

8.

Was the MRI machine plugged in? pic.twitter.com/QfgiUCX8in — TheReal__Jaime (@thereal__jaime) October 29, 2025

9.

Most people don’t know this but South Carerddd is our biggest supplier of Covfefe pic.twitter.com/WllP0o3hPX — Xander Cage The Elephant (@MisterX2U) October 29, 2025

10.

Covfefe walked so South Carerddd could run. pic.twitter.com/qVjD8RmgSs — Brad Smith (@BradSmithTX) October 29, 2025

11.