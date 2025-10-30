Donald Trump posted ‘South carerdddd’, and gave everyone ‘covfefe’ flashbacks – 22 favourite responses
Donald Trump’s cognitive faculties have been under scrutiny recently – and by ‘recently’, we mean for around ten years – but the comments have really ramped up since January, largely due to things like this.
Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025
At the age of 79, and with obvious medical issues – whatever Karoline Leavitt may claim – it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were struggling to focus …even more than usual.
For example, we can’t believe he intended to do this.
Trump just posted this on his Truth Social account: pic.twitter.com/04kgPbiaTp
— Politics & Poll Tracker (@PollTracker2024) October 29, 2025
Our best guess is that he was trying to write South Korea – possibly using voice to text, in which case somebody really ought to check on him.
Whatever he was doing, it caught the internet’s attention – and got a healthy dose of mockery.
1.
The extra ds stand for dementia https://t.co/va7cOzC3Jx
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 29, 2025
2.
"Perfect MRI"
Sure. pic.twitter.com/4ccJZ2XcsN
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 29, 2025
3.
If Biden posted this they'd interrupt a football game. https://t.co/a0i3BWYeb4
— Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) October 29, 2025
4.
Lincoln: "With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in…"
Trump: "South Carerdddd…"
— Tom Hoefling (@TomHoefling) October 29, 2025
5.
“MANY PEOPLE IN THE LARGE WORLD – THE WORLD THAT PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT – ARE SAYING SOUTH CARERDDDD IS COVFEFE 2.0!! I TOOK THE TEST, I ACED IT. THE DOCTORS WERE SHOCKED!!! THEY SAID “WOW, SIR, YOU KNEW IT WAS AN ELEPHANT!!!” NOBODY’S EVER DONE THAT BEFORE, BELIEVE ME.” pic.twitter.com/2XbASOLEqd
— Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 30, 2025
6.
Everyone knows the capital of South Carerdddd is Covfefe.
— John Valentine (@JohnLouisville) October 29, 2025
7.
Somebody needs to unplug the president and plug him back in again.
— Ark (@MikeCanning7) October 29, 2025
8.
Was the MRI machine plugged in? pic.twitter.com/QfgiUCX8in
— TheReal__Jaime (@thereal__jaime) October 29, 2025
9.
Most people don’t know this but South Carerddd is our biggest supplier of Covfefe pic.twitter.com/WllP0o3hPX
— Xander Cage The Elephant (@MisterX2U) October 29, 2025
10.
Covfefe walked so South Carerddd could run. pic.twitter.com/qVjD8RmgSs
— Brad Smith (@BradSmithTX) October 29, 2025
11.
Actually, it’s spelled
South C-A-R-O-L-I-N-A https://t.co/UKRI1prEBZ
— Dr. Annie Andrews (@AnnieAndrewsMD) October 29, 2025