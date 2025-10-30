US donald trump Truth Social

Donald Trump posted ‘South carerdddd’, and gave everyone ‘covfefe’ flashbacks – 22 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2025

Donald Trump’s cognitive faculties have been under scrutiny recently – and by ‘recently’, we mean for around ten years – but the comments have really ramped up since January, largely due to things like this.

At the age of 79, and with obvious medical issues – whatever Karoline Leavitt may claim – it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were struggling to focus …even more than usual.

For example, we can’t believe he intended to do this.

Our best guess is that he was trying to write South Korea – possibly using voice to text, in which case somebody really ought to check on him.

Whatever he was doing, it caught the internet’s attention – and got a healthy dose of mockery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2