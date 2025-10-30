Donald Trump wants to restart nuclear testing, in case you were hoping to get back into your insomnia habit – 19 explosive reactions

US donald trump nuclear

You can tell today ends in a Y, because Donald Trump has said something riddled with inaccuracies, which is also an enormous cause for concern.

JUST IN: Trump says he has instructed the Department of Defense to start testing our nuclear weapons pic.twitter.com/6onx00yJP9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 30, 2025

Let’s see how that stands up to a fact check.

Nothing in here is correct. Russia's stockpile is larger than ours, by a small margin. Trump did not create a larger stockpile by "updating" in his first term. No nation except North Korea has tested nuclear weapons since the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/siLp8ihXCY — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 30, 2025

Normal for Trump, then.

It’s certainly enough to get people wondering where this is heading.

The guy who sent live shells over California's busiest freeway and hit a police car wants to test our nuclear arsenal. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/1NaR2wlCro — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 30, 2025

In the middle of a “diplomacy tour,” Trump threatened to resume nuclear testing for the first time in 33 years in a social media post minutes before meeting with President Xi Jinping of China. Nothing worse than straight up telling your opponent how small your dick is… pic.twitter.com/6h6H1iQrOw — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 30, 2025

This. Also: 1. Our nuclear modernization started under Obama. 2. The only significant nuclear expansion under Trump was the low-yield W76 mod 2 submarine launched ballistic missile. 3. Testing nukes is fucking stupid. We don’t need to do it. https://t.co/0ONsbnpmj0 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 30, 2025

A long-deranged and deeply depraved man with a pronouncedly and acceleratingly deteriorating mind announces that he intends to play with the large arsenal of nuclear weapons he controls. But it's okay, because he's not seeking a third term. pic.twitter.com/Nfb8RYvL8q — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 30, 2025

What could possibly go wrong? An alcoholic and a dementia ridden clown who should be in a locked down assisted living facility, will be testing nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/JeiwC7ZQMc — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) October 30, 2025

Nuclear testing isn’t something you greenlight in a post, but turning national security into a fear show is how authoritarians rule. pic.twitter.com/8cvKRoR8Yu — TheSteadyState (@steadystate2025) October 30, 2025

BREAKING: Donald Trump just directed the Pentagon to test nuclear weapons before meeting with China. The US has not conducted a nuclear test since 1992 and we must not resume. This is a reckless decision that will only make us less safe and lead to a new nuclear arms race. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 30, 2025

BREAKING: US to start testing nuclear weapons again? I'm confused. The "equal basis" is currently, zero?

China last tested a nuke in 1996.

Russia was 1990, when it was still the soviet union.

North Korea hasn't tested one since 2017.

Before that it was Pakistan and India in… pic.twitter.com/rbpylw0j0o — Dave Jones (@eevblog) October 30, 2025

Are you trying to tell me the failed casino operator doesn't have a firm grasp on nuclear weapons policy? — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) October 30, 2025

