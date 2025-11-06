US donald trump FIFA

The Trump ally Fifa President will be awarding a brand new peace prize to a mystery winner in Washington, and we’re all wondering who it could be

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2025

Fifa President and Trump ally Gianni Infantino is set to carry out the draw for the World Cup at the Kennedy Center in December.

However, he’ll be revealing more than just the groups for the competition, which is being held in the US and Canada in 2026. Infantino has announced that he will be awarding the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize to an individual who has helped to ‘unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions’.

Andy from Parks and Rec suddenly realising something and doing a penny-drop face

Although Infantino wouldn’t spill the beans on whether Nobel Peace Prize-obsessed Trump will be the first recipient, people naturally jumped to the most obvious conclusion.

There’s also this.

Gianni Infantino has the opportunity to do the funniest thing.

Zohran Mamdani scoring a goal

Source The Athletic Image Screengrab