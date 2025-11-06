The Trump ally Fifa President will be awarding a brand new peace prize to a mystery winner in Washington, and we’re all wondering who it could be

US donald trump FIFA

Fifa President and Trump ally Gianni Infantino is set to carry out the draw for the World Cup at the Kennedy Center in December.

However, he’ll be revealing more than just the groups for the competition, which is being held in the US and Canada in 2026. Infantino has announced that he will be awarding the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize to an individual who has helped to ‘unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions’.

Gianni Infantino will present the inaugural ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ at the draw for the 2026 World Cup, football’s world governing body has announced. The award is designed to acknowledge “individuals who have helped to unite people all over the world in peace” with the winner to be… pic.twitter.com/01kbo6bMke — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 5, 2025

Although Infantino wouldn’t spill the beans on whether Nobel Peace Prize-obsessed Trump will be the first recipient, people naturally jumped to the most obvious conclusion.

1.

This loser is giving himself a faux Nobel Peace Prize at the Kennedy Center on December 5th. I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/aeI2PaZsKf — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) November 5, 2025

2.

3.

It's quite the achievement to be more of a complete and utter dickhead than Sepp Blatter but Infantino continues to manage that with flying colours — RJC (@R_J_Carter) November 5, 2025

4.

Has he actually created a prize for Trump https://t.co/mZhtFkIUor — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) November 5, 2025

5.

I can’t possibly imagine who this award might have been invented for. https://t.co/bPXgRr8sXx — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 5, 2025

6.

FIFA announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award at the draw for the World Cup on Dec. 5 in Washington D.C. The award, called the FIFA Peace Prize, will “recognize exceptional actions for peace,” soccer’s governing body said Wednesday. Trump is so soft he… pic.twitter.com/BLS5tGbu1f — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) November 5, 2025

7.

Donald Trump didn’t win Nobel Peace Prize — so FIFA invents one insteadhttps://t.co/qqXCgKQuAO — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) November 5, 2025

8.

9.

"We need to stop Trump from taking the world Cup trophy and awarding it to himself, anyone any ideas"? Extra security? Surround it with old women? Say "the left" touched it? "What about and hear me out here, the FIFA PEACE PRIZE" pic.twitter.com/wsBmXnSTin — haventAcluelufc (@haventaclue79) November 5, 2025

10.

They've had to invent a trophy to keep the Man Baby happy, he really is pathetic, and FIFA are such a corrupt, weak bunch of pissweasles — Le Mod (@LeModFootball) November 5, 2025

11.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA I am wheezing. Did FIFA really just make up a fake peace prize to give to Donald Trump? https://t.co/oTfMT5NPhm — Bad Writing Takes ️️‍ (@BadWritingTakes) November 5, 2025

12.

FIFA giving a peace prize is like the Mafia having a "Good Neighbor Policy" — Matt Loewen (@MattLoewen59) November 6, 2025

13.

My eyes have rolled out of my head. https://t.co/6uQw74O9Lq — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) November 5, 2025

14.

I’d like to congratulate Donald Trump on winning the first ever ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ https://t.co/XOBIlPEOZi — Charlie Ashcroft (@charlieashcroft) November 5, 2025

15.

How many of the 'stick to football and don't bring politics into it' crowd do we think will have nothing to say about this? — Shane R (@ShaneKReynolds) November 6, 2025

There’s also this.

The best time to start an alternative soccer organisation was when Russia got the World Cup. The 2nd best time to start an alternative soccer organisation was when Qatar got the World Cup. The 3rd best time to start an alternative soccer organisation was when America …. — Conor Hennessy ️‍… (@typingduck) November 5, 2025

Gianni Infantino has the opportunity to do the funniest thing.

Source The Athletic Image Screengrab