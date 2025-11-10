Social Media memes Zohran Mamdani

Someone made a Zohran Mamdani poster generator, and Bluesky made the most of it – 22 funny favourites

Poke Reporter. Updated November 10th, 2025

Just after Midnight on January 1, 2026, Zohran Mamdani will take up the office of Mayor of New York City, and – we expect – he will simultaneously cause some Republicans’ heads to explode.

His campaign was social-media-driven, as you might expect from a Millennial, so the world has become accustomed to seeing this Bollywood-inspired virtual poster.

Zohran for New York City, on a Royal blue background with marigold yellow lettering and a cranberry 'shadow' on Zohran:

Matthew Haughey on Bluesky shared a fun generator using the same font and distinctive colours, whipped up by a professor of computer science at Indiana University.

The Mamdani political sign generator is kinda fun https://homes.luddy.indiana.edu/ccshan/for/for.html

[image or embed]

— Matthew Haughey (@mathowie.xoxo.zone.ap.brid.gy) November 8, 2025 at 3:06 PM

He was kind enough to add the real creators of the original image, too.

The agency behind the real work is a design coop called Forge and they did an absolutely incredible job https://www.forge.coop/

[image or embed]

— Matthew Haughey (@mathowie.xoxo.zone.ap.brid.gy) November 8, 2025 at 3:08 PM

The generator caught the imagination of Bluesky, inspiring people to make their own slogans using pop culture, literary and other references. The images flooded the platform – which caught our eye.

1.

Just joining in really

[image or embed]

— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy.com) November 8, 2025 at 10:30 PM

2.

[image or embed]

— EssonnianDragon (@essonniandragon.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:19 PM

3.

Or, similarly:

[image or embed]

— Mark Watson, in November (@watsoncomedian.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 10:24 PM

4.

[image or embed]

— Ned Hartley (@nedhartley.com) November 8, 2025 at 9:21 PM

5.

[image or embed]

— Aoife “Fe” Baker (@vivaciousvandal.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 8:54 PM

6.

[image or embed]

— Dara O Briain (@daraobriain.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 12:56 AM

7.

[image or embed]

— Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:37 PM

8.

[image or embed]

— Majestic Twelve (@majestic12.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:02 PM

9.

[image or embed]

— Blame Tag ️ (@blametag.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 8:22 PM

10.

[image or embed]

— Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:22 PM

11.

[image or embed]

— Phil Walters (@philwal.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 10:50 PM

