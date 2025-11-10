Social Media memes Zohran Mamdani
Someone made a Zohran Mamdani poster generator, and Bluesky made the most of it – 22 funny favourites
Just after Midnight on January 1, 2026, Zohran Mamdani will take up the office of Mayor of New York City, and – we expect – he will simultaneously cause some Republicans’ heads to explode.
His campaign was social-media-driven, as you might expect from a Millennial, so the world has become accustomed to seeing this Bollywood-inspired virtual poster.
Matthew Haughey on Bluesky shared a fun generator using the same font and distinctive colours, whipped up by a professor of computer science at Indiana University.
The Mamdani political sign generator is kinda fun https://homes.luddy.indiana.edu/ccshan/for/for.html
— Matthew Haughey (@mathowie.xoxo.zone.ap.brid.gy) November 8, 2025 at 3:06 PM
He was kind enough to add the real creators of the original image, too.
The agency behind the real work is a design coop called Forge and they did an absolutely incredible job https://www.forge.coop/
— Matthew Haughey (@mathowie.xoxo.zone.ap.brid.gy) November 8, 2025 at 3:08 PM
The generator caught the imagination of Bluesky, inspiring people to make their own slogans using pop culture, literary and other references. The images flooded the platform – which caught our eye.
1.
Just joining in really
— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy.com) November 8, 2025 at 10:30 PM
2.
— EssonnianDragon (@essonniandragon.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:19 PM
3.
Or, similarly:
— Mark Watson, in November (@watsoncomedian.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 10:24 PM
4.
— Ned Hartley (@nedhartley.com) November 8, 2025 at 9:21 PM
5.
— Aoife “Fe” Baker (@vivaciousvandal.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 8:54 PM
6.
— Dara O Briain (@daraobriain.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 12:56 AM
7.
— Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:37 PM
8.
— Majestic Twelve (@majestic12.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:02 PM
9.
— Blame Tag ️ (@blametag.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 8:22 PM
10.
— Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:22 PM
11.
— Phil Walters (@philwal.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 10:50 PM