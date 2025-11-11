News BBC donald trump

Place your bets for who might be the BBC’s next Director General – 16 strong contenders to inspire you

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2025

Unless you’ve been in a cave recently – and who amongst us hadn’t at least considered it over the past ten years? – you’ll be well aware that the BBC is facing something of an existential crisis.

After the revelation that Panorama had edited a clip of Donald Trump with the suggested result that people were more likely to conclude that he had been inciting a riot on January 6 2021, both the Director General – Tim Davie – and the Head of News – Deborah Turness – have resigned.

The documentary was aired in October 2024, more than a year after Trump had been indicted on charges of election fraud and attempting to overturn the election, and almost two years after the House January 6 Committee concluded that he ‘lit that fire’, leading to the Capitol riots.

Trump has now threatened the BBC with a billion-dollar lawsuit unless it removes the documentary from its platforms.

“This correspondence serves as a demand under Florida Statute § 770.011 that you immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about President Trump, which were published in a Panorama documentary that was fabricated and aired by the BBC.

Failure to comply will leave President Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to recover damages for the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that the BBC has caused him to suffer, with all rights and remedies being expressly reserved by President Trump.”

The usual suspects have sided with Trump.

But there’s still one big question to answer …who will replace Tim Davie? Twitter had suggestions – not entirely serious. We hope.

