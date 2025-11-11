Place your bets for who might be the BBC’s next Director General – 16 strong contenders to inspire you

News BBC donald trump

Unless you’ve been in a cave recently – and who amongst us hadn’t at least considered it over the past ten years? – you’ll be well aware that the BBC is facing something of an existential crisis.

After the revelation that Panorama had edited a clip of Donald Trump with the suggested result that people were more likely to conclude that he had been inciting a riot on January 6 2021, both the Director General – Tim Davie – and the Head of News – Deborah Turness – have resigned.

BBC DG Tim Davie & News CEO Deborah Turness appear to have resigned over the editing of a Trump speech that made it look like the President – who told supporters to “fight like hell“ – told supporters to fight like hell. They’ve both made mistakes but this ain’t one of them. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 10, 2025

The documentary was aired in October 2024, more than a year after Trump had been indicted on charges of election fraud and attempting to overturn the election, and almost two years after the House January 6 Committee concluded that he ‘lit that fire’, leading to the Capitol riots.

Trump has now threatened the BBC with a billion-dollar lawsuit unless it removes the documentary from its platforms.

“This correspondence serves as a demand under Florida Statute § 770.011 that you immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about President Trump, which were published in a Panorama documentary that was fabricated and aired by the BBC. Failure to comply will leave President Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to recover damages for the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that the BBC has caused him to suffer, with all rights and remedies being expressly reserved by President Trump.”

TRUMP complains that the BBC has done him ‘reputational harm’.

He’s worried about his reputation! pic.twitter.com/hsSY7YUHv1 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 11, 2025

"You made it look like I incited the Empire to attack the Rebel Alliance and you will be hearing from my lawyers!" pic.twitter.com/cUoIKa45OI — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 10, 2025

To understand how insane it is that the BBC is being accused of ‘making it look like’ Trump was inciting violence with their bad edit, as opposed to Trump actually having incited violence, we know even his own kids that day were desperately trying to get him to call off the mob. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 10, 2025

The usual suspects have sided with Trump.

Trump wants to destroy the BBC and take our money. And Nigel Farage is egging him on. All true patriots should tell them both: hands off our BBC. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) November 10, 2025

Why can't the BBC just be impartial towards President Trump, like GB News, asks Nigel Farage. GB News: pic.twitter.com/2NcyrIdSOG — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 10, 2025

Jacob-Rees Mogg supports President Trump's right to sue the BBC He then repeatedly asks Gillian Tett questions but doesn't let her reply, so Victoria Derbyshire has to step in and tell him off pic.twitter.com/EIct0ok2li — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 10, 2025

But there’s still one big question to answer …who will replace Tim Davie? Twitter had suggestions – not entirely serious. We hope.

1.

Congratulations to the new Director General of the BBC! pic.twitter.com/r3R5hKtzat — Sarasaurus ️ (@sheebadigeebies) November 10, 2025

2.

Breaking:BBC reveal new director general. pic.twitter.com/EPPdkSWJnt — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 10, 2025

3.

“Nigel – I’m applying to be BBC Director General and need a reference” pic.twitter.com/CnBuaW2eTe — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 10, 2025

4.

The BBC have appointed Sam Allardyce Director General until the end of the season — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) November 10, 2025

5.

Miriam for BBC Director General.

pic.twitter.com/abCsnXUA55 — Halloween Tolly (@TollytB) November 10, 2025

6.

My source at the BBC tells me that the shortlist for director-general has been drawn up.

It's a choice between Gary Lineker, Owen Jones, Angela Rayner and Diane Abbot.

May the best person win! — Florence Lox (@floboflo) November 10, 2025

7.

I would like to throw my hat into the ring for next DG of the BBC. Programming would improve massively. pic.twitter.com/n2mg4zSbHV — Mark the Medieval Rat (@medieval_rat) November 10, 2025

