Politics lee anderson

16 absolutely brutal votes of no confidence in Lee Anderson – the new Chairman of Reform UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 19th, 2026

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That revolving door at the head of Reform UK has taken another turn.

Out – David Bull, the former chairman who claimed he was strangled by a possessed Derek Akorah.

In – Lee Anderson, the new chairman who seems to be under the impression that he regularly fights at the Somme.

A like for like swap, then.

Anderson praised Reform’s foundations. Presumably, he means the stellar vetting, transparency of financial dealings, and total lack of naked bigotry.

There wasn’t a great deal of congratulating going on, over on Twitter, but there was a whole load of scorn. Let’s take a look.

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Someone put two and two together –

If David Bull is their candidate, congratulations to Andy Burnham.

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The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Image Reform UK, Wikimedia Commons