16 absolutely brutal votes of no confidence in Lee Anderson – the new Chairman of Reform UK

Politics lee anderson

That revolving door at the head of Reform UK has taken another turn.

Out – David Bull, the former chairman who claimed he was strangled by a possessed Derek Akorah. In – Lee Anderson, the new chairman who seems to be under the impression that he regularly fights at the Somme.

LEE ANDERSON replaces David Bull who replaced Muhammad Ziauddin Yusuf who replaced Richard Tice as Chairman of Reform UK.

All in 22 months — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

A like for like swap, then.

Anderson praised Reform’s foundations. Presumably, he means the stellar vetting, transparency of financial dealings, and total lack of naked bigotry.

So Proud. I'd like to thank David Bull and Zia before him for laying the foundations. We've no need to fix these foundations as they are solid. Vote @reformparty_uk https://t.co/AplqGD68Mv — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 18, 2026

There wasn’t a great deal of congratulating going on, over on Twitter, but there was a whole load of scorn. Let’s take a look.

1.

You know when the teacher makes up a pretend job like pencil monitor for the thick kid who’s always getting into trouble? Anyway, Lee Anderson is now Chairman of Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/IZ7abxNasi — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 18, 2026

2.

New Reform chairman, Lee Anderson, is famously a fan of chlorinated chicken. "The scare stories are rubbish. I've been eating it for years and there's nowt wrong wi' me." pic.twitter.com/Jbfmz2BLyC — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) May 18, 2026

3.

Lee Anderson fought in The Battle of The Somme but got upset when ‘sniggled’ at.

He felt food banks weren’t needed because nutritious meals could be cooked for 30p.

A man who said nuisance tenants should live in tents & pick potatoes.

Truly the intellectual face of Reform!

😬 pic.twitter.com/ylND2UaYsx — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 18, 2026

4.

Fun fact – Lee Anderson has been made Chairman of Reform. But if you check on Companies House, he's not even a Director. — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) May 19, 2026

5.

The sad thing is he'd make a great hapless non-league chairman. In another life he's being interviewed on Footy Focus before Pickering Town's big FA Cup 1st round game against Crewe. https://t.co/yN5b0TrVp1 — Eugene (@eugeneh84) May 18, 2026

6.

He can't even zip his trousers up.https://t.co/2TYIWwAcUG — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 18, 2026

7.

Brains of Britain Lee Anderson is now Chairman of Reform UK. ..I'm saying nothing.#30pLee pic.twitter.com/OgTTNVcrtE — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) May 18, 2026

8.

Is that a promotion or a demotion from being a Labour councillor. Tory MP, Tory vice chairman? — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) May 18, 2026

9.

did your members that pay £25 a year get a say in this or did you ignore them as usual and just collect the money — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) May 18, 2026

10.

Congratulations

Does this mean you are no longer Chief Whip?

Because any decent Chief Whip would be suspending the 2 members of their Party that are currently under investigation — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

11.

Interesting that REFORM have switched Chairman While the ex TV doctor has a deal of brass neck perhaps the way every explanation Farage puts out about his sleazy £5m and house purchases crashes in flames within hours means they need to bring in their top man Lee Anderson.… https://t.co/lnNO9XzCG0 pic.twitter.com/HhO2OQp56n — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) May 18, 2026

12.

Dear Lee Anderson

As the new Chairman of Reform UK a few questions. What can you buy with £5 million? a) Security for life. b) A house or two. c) Gratitude for all the hard work put into the Brexit campaign. d) Bullshit. Take your time, we'll wait. pic.twitter.com/dUGYcb8y0K — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) May 18, 2026

13.

14.

15.

Labour → Tory → Tory Deputy Chair → Reform → Reform Chief Whip → Reform Chairman. A step closer to his natural home as Monster Raving Loony Party leader. Then again, they’d probably reject him for damaging the brand. https://t.co/32M6wesln8 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) May 18, 2026

16.

Just means he gets to put the chairs out at all their events and put them away after They told him it was a top job 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/YdJWDtqg3n — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

Someone put two and two together –

Does Lee Anderson being made Chairman mean that this is the Makerfeld candidate. 🤣🤣🤣 If so it is a massive political error pic.twitter.com/qlsqsvavyL — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 18, 2026

If David Bull is their candidate, congratulations to Andy Burnham.

READ MORE

The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Image Reform UK, Wikimedia Commons