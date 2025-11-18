Rachel Reeves may be about to add a sugar tax to milkshake, and some people think it’s the last straw – 15 sweet responses

Politics UK government

Although neither the media nor the public are yet absolutely certain of anything in Rachel Reeves’ upcoming budget announcement, the rumours have been swirling. One such rumour suggests that milkshakes will no longer be exempt from the tax currently levied on drinks which contain more than 5g of sugar per 100ml.

NEW: Rachel Reeves is expected to announce a “milkshake tax” at the Budget. @Telegraph understands she is preparing to confirm the exemption milk-based drinks have from the sugar levy will end. She’s also set to drop the point that levy kicks in from 5 grams of sugar per… — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 16, 2025

It has immediately been dubbed the milkshake tax, and some people aren’t happy. In fact, they’ve gone bananas.

If you don't pay your milkshake tax, your milkshake will bring all the boys from Scotland Yard. — Allegedly Jackson (@AllegedlyJack) November 17, 2025

“My Milkshake brings the tax boys to the yard, & they’re like, there’s a 20 % charge, damn right there’s a 20% charge” https://t.co/0xGm5uLgZH pic.twitter.com/55qiLBgpwK — Charlie Agnew (@Charlottesayshi) November 16, 2025

How bad does it have to get when you have to think about taxing a milkshake? pic.twitter.com/i12nlQwGaI — laurie (@Welsh__Laurie) November 17, 2025

The United Kingdom is set to introduce milkshake tax pic.twitter.com/aeD9Lroziu — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) November 16, 2025

Natural born Brits are about to throw milkshakes into the English Channel. pic.twitter.com/qEsWyEml7w — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) November 17, 2025

" Starmer, sir, our population is rapidly aging, our economy is dying, and people are discontent…what should… Starmer- "Milkshake tax" " I'm sorry? What did..? Starmer- " Milkshake tax would fix this" https://t.co/iFO3EHtJCR — Fudge_ (@FudgeSmith111) November 17, 2025

This is actually an anti-immigration stance, the intent is to prevent people from bringing all the boys to their yard. https://t.co/ujd3F08D0D — Byron – ️‍ (@ByronBiDisaster) November 17, 2025

JUST TAX THE RICH BLUD — Angel (@angelllzz1) November 16, 2025

In the UK, Milkshakes are only available to rich people who can afford the milkshake tax,, https://t.co/2ysGGLSF67 pic.twitter.com/hvqoQndWQ3 — Aspen (@Sharkfrot) November 16, 2025

“What is the charge? Drinking a milkshake? A frosty ice cream beverage?" https://t.co/HKaDeM40kV pic.twitter.com/trjJDSxzxf — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) November 17, 2025

Not everybody was shaken by the suggestion.

Nothing wrong with this. UK has universal healthcare, high processed sugary diets costs leads to more non communicable diseases and costs governments billions. — J (@bklnfin3st) November 16, 2025

