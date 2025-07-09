The wealth tax debate sent this fabulous Stewart Lee routine wildly viral and it’s hilariously on-point

Celebrity Stewart Lee tax

Keir Starmer is said to be considering some sort of wealth tax to tackle the growing equality gap between rich and poor, although we’ll believe it when we see it.

The suggestion has prompted a rush of people warning that it would be a disaster for the economy, mostly from people who would have to pay the wealth tax, obviously.

And the debate had the very welcome effect of sending this fabulous Stewart Lee routine wildly viral and it’s a minute and a half exceptionally well spent.

Every British “journalist” objecting to a wealth tax: pic.twitter.com/4DDylqzrDz — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) July 8, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

We’re with this person.

Stewart Lee is a comedy genius. — 3rdFrame (@The3rdFrame) July 8, 2025

Source @PhilipProudfoot