The wealth tax debate sent this fabulous Stewart Lee routine wildly viral and it’s hilariously on-point
Keir Starmer is said to be considering some sort of wealth tax to tackle the growing equality gap between rich and poor, although we’ll believe it when we see it.
The suggestion has prompted a rush of people warning that it would be a disaster for the economy, mostly from people who would have to pay the wealth tax, obviously.
And the debate had the very welcome effect of sending this fabulous Stewart Lee routine wildly viral and it’s a minute and a half exceptionally well spent.
Every British “journalist” objecting to a wealth tax: pic.twitter.com/4DDylqzrDz
— Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) July 8, 2025
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
Givin it to them straight
— Barlit Santucker (@BSantucker) July 8, 2025
Fucking awesome
Lee for president of the world
— An Honest Mouthful (@ahonestmouthful) July 8, 2025
Funny man
— President of Law & Order (@RealHumptyB) July 8, 2025
Where’s the joke?
— JakeCT (@JakeCarterT) July 8, 2025
Are you from Guildford by any chance?
— Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) July 8, 2025
We’re with this person.
Stewart Lee is a comedy genius.
— 3rdFrame (@The3rdFrame) July 8, 2025
Source @PhilipProudfoot