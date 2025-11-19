Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia had done an ‘incredible job’ on human rights and even the Crown Prince couldn’t keep a straight face

US donald trump

Donald Trump got a chance to show off the White House’s relentlessly gold makeover to one of the people he was perhaps keen to impress the most – Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The American president looked ecstatic to have him there, well he did until an ABC News reporter burst his bubble by asking him to comment on some actual facts of the Saudi regime (and the Epstein files).

Trump shrugged off the Saudi regime’s 2018 murder of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the journalist was ‘extremely controversial’ and unpopular, dismissing the killing by observing ‘things happen’.

And of the Saudi’s track record on human rights, he said the Crown Prince had done an ‘incredible job’ – and by the looks of it even Mohammed bin Salman struggled to keep a straight face.

Trump: I’m very proud of the job he’s done. What he’s done is incredible in terms of human rights. pic.twitter.com/JJmvLQH1cd — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

Just in case you need a recap, here is a brief excerpt from the Guardian’s report about the pair’s meeting on Tuesday (and this is what Amnesty International has to say about the regime).

‘Seven years ago, Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, became an international pariah after intelligence officers said to be acting on his orders abducted and murdered the Washington Post columnist and opposition critic Jamal Khashoggi. ‘In a gruesome coda, it later emerged, the Saudi agents dismembered his body with a bone saw in order to dispose of the evidence.’

And these people surely said it best.

1.

MBS famous throughout the world for his human rights record. https://t.co/ypespZrZX7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2025

2.

Really, President Trump? Here’s the MBS “incredible” record on human rights: 1. Murdered and dismembered a Washington Post columnist; 2. created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen; 3. tortured and jailed women’s rights advocates. https://t.co/alYb3MVTy3 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 19, 2025

3.

It’s not surprising that Trump is a fan of what Saudi Arabia has done with human rights. https://t.co/eyeUZSo9Q0 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 18, 2025

4.

This is akin to praising Jeffrey Dahmer for his cooking. https://t.co/fZD4BWXYgL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 18, 2025

5.

his face says it all pic.twitter.com/9GmqD6HDK1 — Lt. Dank (@Lt_Dank) November 18, 2025

6.

I HAVE NO WORDS FOR ONCE https://t.co/nfgfC6C4KR — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 18, 2025

7.