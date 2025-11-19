This woman reporter wasn’t letting the Epstein files lie and Trump’s outrageous response suggests she totally hit the mark – 17 brutally on-point responses

Politics donald trump

To the White House now, where Donald Trump’s been doing what Donald Trump likes best – sucking up to foreign dictators.

In this instance it was Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman who joined the American president in what can only be described as a ‘love-in’, with lots of laughter, mutual backslapping and holding of hands.

But Trump’s smile vanished when an ABC News reporter dare ask about the Saudi regime’s 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi – US intelligence agencies later made a former assessment that the prince har ordered the killing – and that perennial favourite, the Epstein files.

And while we’re used to Trump going off on one whenever a reporter – especially a woman reporter – asks a question he doesn’t like, but this was totally off the scale.

Reporter: Mr. President, why wait for congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now? Trump: It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude… I think the license should be taken away from ABC. We have a great commissioner, a chairman who should look at… pic.twitter.com/rSPG2m9EK4 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

The reporter is Mary Bruce – @marykbruce on Twitter – and these people surely said it best.

1.

For all of Trump’s tough talk, he sure is a testy little bitch who gets rattled easy by reporter questions. Shoutout to @marykbruce for not backing down. Pathetic that none of her colleagues came to her defense. https://t.co/KkXYKiaI9g — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 18, 2025

2.

Give this ABC reporter the fucking Pulitzer for going where other reporters are too cowardly. pic.twitter.com/xzxThf6zqc — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 18, 2025

3.

This is absolutely historic. Unbelievable. Listen to what this president say. I honestly think this press meeting is the end of him. pic.twitter.com/2gA0nsLgpH — Ryder (@Ryder56004614) November 18, 2025

4.

BREAKING: An unhinged, visibly rattled Trump CRASHES OUT on an Epstein files question, threatens to revoke license from ABC “because your news is so fake and so wrong.” The question was valid.

His reaction was insane. pic.twitter.com/v7ttAcox9b — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) November 18, 2025

5.

The pressure is getting to Trump. He’s cracking. https://t.co/NgWgNQAwls — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 18, 2025

6.

It may be repeating the obvious, but @marykbruce is a first-rate reporter. In the face of a presidential tirade aimed at silencing her, she calmly and professionally showed why a free, independent media remains essential, asking questions that powerful people don’t want to answer — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 18, 2025

7.

HOLY SHIT, major props to this ABC News reporter for hitting trump and MBS with hard-hitting questions, despite their weak sauce answers. This press briefing of a lying convict sexual deviant and a murderer is a disgrace. Don’t go easy on them. pic.twitter.com/nX3jiZCWWJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 18, 2025

8.

BREAKING: In front of the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump just completely lost it at a reporter for asking about why he doesn’t just release the Epstein files. This man is as guilty as sin. pic.twitter.com/srGq9yfbB2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 18, 2025

9.