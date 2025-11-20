Politics department of justice kash patel pam bondi

Pam Bondi’s expression trying to avoid talking Epstein is one thing but the look on Kash Patel’s face is simply next level

Saul Hutson. Updated November 20th, 2025

Pam Bondi and her band of bumbling law enforcement officials thought it’d be a good idea to step out in front of the media and explain where the Epstein Files investigation stands right now. It was all downhill from there.

The U.S. Attorney General isn’t exactly known for her honesty when it comes to sharing information on what she’s doing every day at her job. But this press conference took that type of gaslighting to new heights. Here’s Bondi bumbling through a non-answer that only raised more questions. (Questions she refused to answer.)

Extra credit goes to Kash Patel, head of the FBI, who is standing stock still in the background like someone who might’ve just made a mess in his underwear and is hoping no one can smell it.

Needless to say, this press conference did not put anyone’s concerns to rest on the internet.

