Pam Bondi’s expression trying to avoid talking Epstein is one thing but the look on Kash Patel’s face is simply next level

Pam Bondi and her band of bumbling law enforcement officials thought it’d be a good idea to step out in front of the media and explain where the Epstein Files investigation stands right now. It was all downhill from there.

The U.S. Attorney General isn’t exactly known for her honesty when it comes to sharing information on what she’s doing every day at her job. But this press conference took that type of gaslighting to new heights. Here’s Bondi bumbling through a non-answer that only raised more questions. (Questions she refused to answer.)

“Will you release all the files within 30 days?” BONDI: “We’ll continue to follow the law.” “You said no addition investigation was warranted. What changed?” BONDI: “Information that has come.. Information. Um, there’s new information. Additional information.” pic.twitter.com/5aaM1zlcmK — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 19, 2025

Extra credit goes to Kash Patel, head of the FBI, who is standing stock still in the background like someone who might’ve just made a mess in his underwear and is hoping no one can smell it.

Needless to say, this press conference did not put anyone’s concerns to rest on the internet.

These three look like they’re in a hostage situation. pic.twitter.com/CFaloCbV2O — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 19, 2025

Bondi looks like she’s about to have a full-blown fucking panic attack lmaooo https://t.co/CfiqYIRcpE — Jessiah (@thepondering_) November 19, 2025

WATCH THEIR FACES CLOSELY A reporter asked Pam Bondi why the DOJ once said “no further investigation needed” on the Epstein files…

but now she’s reopening them.

Immediately – WATCH their faces. Pam stumbles through the same line on repeat:

“Information that has come…… pic.twitter.com/q1EQ67kFZ5 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 20, 2025

