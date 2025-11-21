Politics donald trump JD Vance Nobel peace prize

JD Vance said Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and his timing was so impeccably awful it was brilliant

Saul Hutson. Updated November 21st, 2025

There’s a lot going on at the White House these days. We’ll try to keep it simple.

On one hand, we have JD Vance giving glowing interviews about his boss. Here is Vance campaigning for Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize because of all of the fabricated wars he’s supposedly resolved.

At the same time, here is that peaceful President Trump reacting to a video some of his Democratic opponents made in a totally sane and rational manner on Truth Social.

To sum that all up, JD Vance on President Trump: no one else is more committed to peace on earth. Donald Trump on social media: my enemies deserve death.

Just another day in America.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2