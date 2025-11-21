JD Vance said Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and his timing was so impeccably awful it was brilliant

Politics donald trump JD Vance Nobel peace prize

There’s a lot going on at the White House these days. We’ll try to keep it simple.

On one hand, we have JD Vance giving glowing interviews about his boss. Here is Vance campaigning for Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize because of all of the fabricated wars he’s supposedly resolved.

UN-F*CKING BELIEVABLE At literally the SAME exact moment Donald Trump demands the death of SIX Democratic lawmakers – JD Vance demand that he receive the Nobel Peace Prize. You can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/UiLWhmhNeX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 20, 2025

At the same time, here is that peaceful President Trump reacting to a video some of his Democratic opponents made in a totally sane and rational manner on Truth Social.

To sum that all up, JD Vance on President Trump: no one else is more committed to peace on earth. Donald Trump on social media: my enemies deserve death.

Just another day in America.

1.

Trump calls for six Democrats to die. Vance wants a Nobel. America, you are witnessing history’s most tone-deaf duo. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) November 20, 2025

2.

The “tone down the rhetoric” folks look so fuckin dumb — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) November 20, 2025

3.

The man who just called for the execution of Democrats is ineligible for any award but a lifelong stay in a prison cell. What a human piece of garbage. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) November 20, 2025

4.

The normalization of Trumps insanity is one of the most destructive and disappointing aspects of his presidency Can we even go a day without Trump saying, posting, or causing an incident that in a normal democracy would end a politicians career? — Wandering (@Wander626) November 20, 2025

5.

If Trump is threatening lawmakers with death, what’s stopping him from threatening a military official next or even a federal judge? No thrones, no crowns and no kings in America. No ballroom palaces either. — Lincs (@x_facts_matter) November 20, 2025

6.

Trump demands the death penalty for lawmakers warning against illegal orders… while Vance begs for a Nobel Peace Prize. The authoritarian hypocrisy is staggering. — Glorious God (@GloriousGod01) November 20, 2025

7.