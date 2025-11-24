News erika kirk megyn kelly sparklers

Megyn Kelly honored her tour guest Erika Kirk with an explosive tribute that was equal parts bizarre, ostentatious, and fire hazard

Saul Hutson. Updated November 24th, 2025

The last stop on Megyn Kelly’s tour featured plenty of fireworks. Very literally.

When Kelly brought on special guest, Erika Kirk, she spared no cost. Kirk’s tour of … mourning (?) … continued with her appearance on Kelly’s tour and it looked like all of her other public appearances since her husband was assassinated. That is to say, there were lots of pyrotechnics.

We get it. Everyone grieves differently. But this is very hard to take seriously. The internet had thoughts.

