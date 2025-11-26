‘When dating, what jobs do you consider a red flag and why?’ – 22 professions that seriously give people the ick

Life r/AskReddit work

We are all well-versed as a society in looking out for red flags when dating, or just generally meeting new people, and they usually take the form of toxic behaviour or lack of boundaries, and things like that. But have you ever considered that somebody’s choice of work might indicate something unsavoury about them?

They have over on the AskReddit page, and have been discussing it after user YesReadMyName99 asked this:

‘When dating, what jobs do you consider a red flag and why?’

Lots of people jumped in with the types of profession that would set alarm bells ringing (with varying levels of seriousness), like these…

1.

‘Life coach at 22. Bro, you can’t even coach your own life.’

–Own_Possibility1492

2.

‘Any MLM. Stay far, far away.’

–Boygunasurf

3.

‘Jobs that demand 70-80 hour weeks. It’s hard to build a relationship with someone who’s always exhausted and never really present, even when they’re home.’

–Key_Data_4416

4.

‘Jobs that involve a lot of travel can be tricky too. It’s tough to maintain a connection when you’re hardly ever around.’

–AmberEclipsed

5.

‘Not quite a ‘job’ but I dated a horse girl. I always came second. Weekends away were seldom. Spent many days at horse shows. Smells like barn.’

–otter_ridiculous

6.

‘As a former horse girl and now dog show lady, can confirm. You might also want to avoid dog show/sport ladies. We’re also busy almost every weekend.’

–laurie0905

7.

‘Mime. The silent treatment shouldn’t be a skill.’

–Sisypheian

8.

‘Bartender. I don’t drink and the hours are opposite as mine.’

–spider3407

9.

‘I’ve dated two professors and I would never do it again. They’re used to people kissing their ass all day. So when something is not going well, they are not interested in constructive criticism. They don’t like to be wrong.’

–BitterOlive8737

10.

‘Flag maker for China, Turkey, Tunisia, Denmark, or Canada. Soooo many red flags.’

–zeindigofire

11.

‘I had a psychologist girlfriend many years ago. The first few weeks were a bliss. Then slowly the analysis seeps in. Maybe it even started earlier, but now she felt comfortable sharing her voice. And then, any slight disagreement is suddenly a massive issue, and it’s always your fault. Any difference of opinion is a deep character flaw on your part. She’s never wrong because she’s a professional and right by default.’

–Muldino

12.

‘One thing about a DJ — they will 100% ruin your life.’

–acj_x10