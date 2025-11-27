People have been sharing the ‘unconventional qualities’ they look for in a partner – 17 out of the ordinary dating dealbreakers

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When it comes to dating, singletons are all too ready to filter people out based on their personal icks. The opposite, however, also appears to be true.

According to the research of Competitive-Unit6427, potential partners must also share the same unusual quirks, or at least accept them. And we know this because they put the following question to the good people over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is your unconventional “I need this in a partner” that you will not negotiate on?’

Here are the top qualities that people are unwilling to compromise on…

1.

‘As a widow, I feel like I’d need a widower. It seems like we’d both be a bit more understanding of each other.’

-Paper-Successful

2.

‘Has to share my annoyance at historical inaccuracies.’

-LinaIsNotANoob

3.

‘This is weird, but it’s a question I always ask right away: if they believe in dinosaurs. I once dated a guy so religious he didn’t believe they existed because they are not mentioned in the Bible. Now I make sure they have the minimum level of intelligence.’

-ceruleanashes

4.

‘I need someone who either understands and supports my need to occasionally disappear into the mountains for days on end, or will do it with me.’

-QueerDendrophiliac

5.

‘I can’t be with a man who wears pointy-toed shoes. Or boots. It’s just a gut feeling. I just can’t trust a man with witchy feet.’

-KitnwtaWIP

6.

‘Ability to make decent potato salad.’

-Prestigious_Beat6310

7.

‘As a lesbian, her parents better know. I ain’t hiding myself’

-scubaordie

8.

‘Ok. It’s kinda weird but I find juggling hot. There’s something both absolutely mesmerizing about it and the whole being able to concentrate and focus so well is just a crazy turn on. My partner doesnt do it often but lord when I catch him doing it. Mmm.’

-Megnuggets

9.

‘He needs to have so much body hair people should question if he’s really human.’

-RiddlingVenus0