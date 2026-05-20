Politics lee anderson

Lee Anderson challenged people to name someone who had won elections for so many different parties and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

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To the world – briefly – of Lee Anderson, the Reform UK MP and newly-anointed party chairman, who went on Twitter to boast just how many different parties he had belonged to during his political career.

For some people that might be a source of embarrassment but not 30p Lee, who wanted to know if anyone else had managed to change their political allegiance and yet still get elected.

It all started when Labour MP Karl Turner asked if there was anything Anderson actually believed in …

… and rather escalated from there.

Fair play Lee, there surely can’t be another politician who’s ever … oh, hang on a minute, it turns out there has, as every hopefully pointed out by @jneill on Twitter.

And you’ll never guess (you absolutely will) who it was.

What are the chances of that, eh? (Clue – quite high).

There was one brief clarification …

… but the applause was loud and long.

To conclude …

And also.

Source @jneill