Lee Anderson challenged people to name someone who had won elections for so many different parties and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Politics lee anderson

To the world – briefly – of Lee Anderson, the Reform UK MP and newly-anointed party chairman, who went on Twitter to boast just how many different parties he had belonged to during his political career.

For some people that might be a source of embarrassment but not 30p Lee, who wanted to know if anyone else had managed to change their political allegiance and yet still get elected.

It all started when Labour MP Karl Turner asked if there was anything Anderson actually believed in …

This chancer has been in @UKLabour, @Conservatives and @reformparty_uk. Is there anything he actually believes in apart from himself? https://t.co/cDtuzgC54P — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) May 18, 2026

… and rather escalated from there.

I’ve been on the same journey as lots of your Labour voters. Prediction for your seat – @reformparty_uk gain. How do you like them apples? https://t.co/hKaYk44lRn — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 18, 2026

I know of no others that were @UKLabour councillor who worked for a #Labour MP who then became a @Conservatives MP who then became a @reformparty_uk MP. Come on #30pLee name one other? I’ll wait…… — Tony Walley (@Tony_Walley) May 18, 2026

And I don’t know another politician who stood as a Labour Councillor and won. Stood as a Tory Councillor and won. Stood as a Tory Parliamentary candidate and won. Stood as a @reformparty_uk Parliamentary candidate and won. All in the same area voted for by the same people. Go on… https://t.co/RrC9grIrlA — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 19, 2026

Fair play Lee, there surely can’t be another politician who’s ever … oh, hang on a minute, it turns out there has, as every hopefully pointed out by @jneill on Twitter.

And you’ll never guess (you absolutely will) who it was.

Oswald Mosley, Lee

1918: Elected Conservative MP, Harlow

1922: Elected Independent MP, Harlow

1923: Re-elected Independent MP, Harlow

1924: Stood for Labour, Birmingham Ladywood. Narrowly lost by 100 votes

1926: Elected Labour MP, Smethwick

1932: founded British Union of Fascists https://t.co/K8gOzHzYld pic.twitter.com/9uHwdWoGmU — James Neill  ≠ (@jneill) May 19, 2026

What are the chances of that, eh? (Clue – quite high).

There was one brief clarification …

After 135k views, only now has someone pointed out it should be Harrow not Harlow. DOH HT @tuscad3r0https://t.co/ywplmNId5D — James Neill  ≠ (@jneill) May 19, 2026

… but the applause was loud and long.

Lol, 30p Lee sure walked into that one. — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) May 19, 2026

Seems weirdly apt doesn’t it James. — Dave Bradshaw 🇺🇦 🐑 🗿 (@djbradshaw64) May 19, 2026

30p starts by immediately putting his foot into it. https://t.co/K0aYY9PcGu — Gordon McIntosh ✨ #FBPE 🇪🇺 💙 (@Gordy_Mc1ntosh) May 19, 2026

Not the reply @LeeAndersonMP_ was aiming for… — Martin Dominik (@EverFurther) May 19, 2026

The mirror cracked with old Dumbo. — derek thrower (@dthroat) May 19, 2026

To conclude …

So you’re proud of the fact that you will stand under any umbrella just to be in a position of power, but then not do anything to better the country whilst you have it. Great lee, well done mate 🤦‍♂️ — British Bastard 🇬🇧 (@BritishBastardX) May 19, 2026

And also.

That’s because no one else is shameless enough to be suspended from 2 separate parties and then rock up at the only one left who’d take him, — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) May 19, 2026

Source @jneill