A ‘crazy guy’ trolled this female conductor for being ‘self-serving’ and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate all these comebacks (but it will help)

Twitter comebacks men music

Over on Twitter there’s a guy called Steve who calls himself a ‘crazy guy’ but a brief look down his Twitter account suggests ‘sexist bigot’ would suffice.

This one particular tweet went especially viral for reasons which may or may not become obvious.

I wish i could run up to the front and yank this self-serving conductor out of there. She’s ruining it! It’s not all about the conductor; it’s about the music. Let the music take center stage pic.twitter.com/CFslrOxx7P — Steve (@Loverism__) May 19, 2026

And you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate all these A++ comebacks, but it’ll definitely help.

1.

This is what I mean when i say men genuinely just don’t like women. She’s doing her job extremely well and here comes some bitch who doesn’t even do music just complaining about her existing at work. https://t.co/G2mHqZVfR0 — 💗 (@ma1ybe) May 19, 2026

2.

Hello, conductor here 👋🏻 She’s actually doing her job completely normally here, in fact i would say she’s doing it phenomenally. The beat pattern is clear, the orchestra obviously has no issue following her, she’s giving cues and embodying the energy of the music https://t.co/XI6mh115Bs — Arsen (@yumandot4sal) May 20, 2026

3.

Steve you’re not even being paid to be this stupid so what’s the point of making all these dumbass statements every 1-3 business days? — raelee (@forthewrongteam) May 20, 2026

4.

Steve, before jumping to violence, do you know what a conductor is? https://t.co/ehUAgcaOYn — Dad Rock Connoisseur (@butterflywteeth) May 20, 2026

5.

she’s doing her job and she’s damn good at it, you walnut — lums🩸 (@lum1natrix) May 20, 2026

6.

Men simply cannot stand to see a woman doing something well and enjoying herself. It triggers something deep inside them that believes that because men are joyless and constantly worried about impressing others that they need to force women to be the same. https://t.co/7NFOPaezgj — IsabellaEmilyWrites (@IsabellaEm1) May 20, 2026

7.