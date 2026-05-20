Twitter comebacks men music

A ‘crazy guy’ trolled this female conductor for being ‘self-serving’ and you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate all these comebacks (but it will help)

Poke Reporter. Updated May 20th, 2026

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Over on Twitter there’s a guy called Steve who calls himself a ‘crazy guy’ but a brief look down his Twitter account suggests ‘sexist bigot’ would suffice.

This one particular tweet went especially viral for reasons which may or may not become obvious.

And you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate all these A++ comebacks, but it’ll definitely help.

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