Fox News’ Sean Hannity was super proud of his long list of ‘illegals’ convictions’ and this Democratic lawmaker hilariously threw it right back in his face

US Fox News sean hannity

To Fox News now, where Sean Hannity was proud – super proud! of this long list of ‘illegals’ convictions’ that he was desperate to read out to his guests, Tennessee Democratic lawmaker, Justin Jones.

Now there’s quite a bit of talking over each other at the start but it’s worth putting up with that irritation for a moment of two for Jones’ epic A++ comeback.

Sean Hannity: “Homicide, rape, sexual assault, sexual assault of minors…” Justin Jones: “Are you going through Trump’s charges?” Absolutely brutal. Hannity walked right into it. Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones; one of the Tennessee Three expelled from the legislature in… pic.twitter.com/TDliflShYn — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 18, 2026

Bravo, that man!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

Justin Jones just did a master class on how people should use their time on these shows — VJ Ortiz 🗒 (@vjortiz) May 19, 2026

3.

Sean Hannity spent years defending the chaos, corruption, criminal indictments, and nonstop moral rot surrounding Trump, then started rattling off violent crimes on air like Americans can’t see the irony. Justin Jones exposed the entire scam in one sentence. The same people… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) May 18, 2026

4.

That interview was absolutely brutal. Sean Hannity walked right into it. https://t.co/0Vdf1IhxXf — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) May 19, 2026

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STANDING OVATION FOR JUSTIN JONES! pic.twitter.com/kVXZf5CuZw — Henry Morgan (@HenryMorga7nnc) May 19, 2026

6.

Anyone who tries to reason with these folks needs to get some special citation with a medal when its all over.

Yep. — Matthew (@Matthew49200183) May 19, 2026

7.

I like the strategy. Too many people who go on Hannity-style shows let themselves get run over by predetermined talking points and used as props for the host’s agenda. The hypocrisy is astounding and needs to be emphasized harder: Trump and his cronies can commit crimes, but… — PUTMAN Logic (@putmanmodel) May 18, 2026

8.

@seanhannity You’re a disgrace, Hannity. You know and everybody knows it. You’re a low IQ disgrace just like @POTUS is a low IQ sham. He’s a grifter and you know it. — We’re better than this! (@NotAFan60) May 20, 2026

9.

They have like zero self-awareness lol — Buttholesurfer (@Butty9696) May 19, 2026

To conclude …

Hannity walked into that one 🤣 — Coco_wiggy ♏ (@CocoWiggy) May 19, 2026

Source @allenanalysis