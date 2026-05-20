US Fox News sean hannity

Fox News’ Sean Hannity was super proud of his long list of ‘illegals’ convictions’ and this Democratic lawmaker hilariously threw it right back in his face

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To Fox News now, where Sean Hannity was proud – super proud! of this long list of ‘illegals’ convictions’ that he was desperate to read out to his guests, Tennessee Democratic lawmaker, Justin Jones.

Now there’s quite a bit of talking over each other at the start but it’s worth putting up with that irritation for a moment of two for Jones’ epic A++ comeback.

Bravo, that man!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

Source @allenanalysis