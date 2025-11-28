US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked about the fatal shooting of a National Guard member and made it all about him

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2025

Horrendous news from America today where it was confirmed that one of the two members of the National Guard shot in Washington DC on Wednesday has died.

Donald Trump said Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died from her injuries while a second National Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, “is fighting for his life”.

The president was asked if he would be considered attending Sarah Beckstrom’s funeral – a natural enough question, obviously – and Trump’s response was surely anything but.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

Source @atrupar