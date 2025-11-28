Donald Trump was asked about the fatal shooting of a National Guard member and made it all about him

US donald trump

Horrendous news from America today where it was confirmed that one of the two members of the National Guard shot in Washington DC on Wednesday has died.

Donald Trump said Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died from her injuries while a second National Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, “is fighting for his life”.

The president was asked if he would be considered attending Sarah Beckstrom’s funeral – a natural enough question, obviously – and Trump’s response was surely anything but.

Q: Do you plan to attend Sarah’s funeral? TRUMP: I haven’t thought about it yet, but it’s certainly something I can conceive of. I love West Virginia. You know, I won West Virginia by one of the biggest margins of any president anywhere. pic.twitter.com/AtHAzjIQQB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

He couldn’t, even for one moment, just be a decent person and not make it about himself. Lord have mercy and may her memory be eternal. https://t.co/xdh5jSLTvI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 28, 2025

2.

It’s not the stupidity of a stupid man who says stupid shit that baffles me most, but rather how many stupid motherfuckers love him. — Andrew A (@Used_2B_SEMPER) November 28, 2025

3.

He is truly the most demented malignant narcissist alive. What a sick man. https://t.co/D8MLerEVcS — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 28, 2025

4.

This man is truly sick in the head. Turning her death into bragging that he won West Virginia is absolutely disgusting. How much longer are we going to make this behavior acceptable? — Dylan Hellebrand (@dylansh99) November 28, 2025

5.

Continually amazed that someone who’s been in public life as long as Trump has lacks the capacity to say anything appropriate when someone has died. https://t.co/OzlLEERpQL — Bleeding Heartland (@LauraRBelin) November 28, 2025

6.

Why is he talking about winning WV? He is a clinical narcissist. Always about himself. — AlecEiffel (@AEiffel95) November 28, 2025

7.

He is damaged. Has been for a long, long time. https://t.co/IqbKqpri7Y — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 28, 2025

8.

Not an ounce of empathy in that person. Incapable of caring about anyone but himself. Sickening that so many Americans can overlook the lack character in this flawed individual. Definitely a cult. — Steve Turner (@SteveTurnerKS) November 28, 2025

9.

GAWD. For 5 seconds be a human being https://t.co/TWwHewcEAh — Chris Iorfida (@ChrisIorfidaCBC) November 28, 2025

To conclude …

This man turned going to a funeral into him winning the state where she died. What a ghoul. https://t.co/q7jIIa5Hx1 — acnewsitics | Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 28, 2025

