Pete Hegseth mocked the Navy veteran senator he’s trying to investigate and he got ratioed into oblivion by the replies

It’s a tight competition with a lot of incompetent contenders, but Pete Hegseth currently looks like the White House’s least qualified employee.

The Secretary of Defense (we will not use that other pretend title created by a third grader) is mad at Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. Kelly had the audacity to inform the military, and the general public, that no one has to follow unlawful orders. Hegseth thought one way to express his unwarranted frustration was by trolling Kelly on social media.

So “Captain” Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly. Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection. https://t.co/rsSyrPcmbg — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 25, 2025

When an ex-Fox News host with no real experience in military combat attacks a Naval combat and NASA veteran on Twitter, it’s bound to turn out poorly for the former. Kelly didn’t even have to respond. He let all of the internet do his work for him.

1.

Jesus you’re such a loser. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 25, 2025

2.

You are a drunken fool — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 25, 2025

3.

Pete, you have no military experience. You are a Fox news host who got his job based on sucking Trump’s dicm and bootlicking- not at all based on merit. You are an embarrassment to your country and your family. A DEI hire to the greatest extent. Within a month of your new job… — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) November 25, 2025

4.

You are an embarrassment to this country. Pick somewhere else and defect. Bring booze with you, you white trash scumbag — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 25, 2025

5.

Hegseth reduced to partisan Twitter spats as his deputy gets the big boy assignment of negotiating with the Russians https://t.co/QnCAVorDd3 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 25, 2025

6.

Hey @PeteHegseth, you are a threat to America. Whether fueled by alcohol or not, your determination to go after true American heroes and patriots like @CaptMarkKelly( not you Pete) seems to be for the benefit of certain enemies of America. Good to know that the dipshit in… — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 25, 2025

7.