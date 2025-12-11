Politics donald trump joe biden sleepy

Donald Trump called Joe Biden a ‘sleepy son of a bitch’ and the Projection Police arrived on the scene in record time

Saul Hutson. Updated December 11th, 2025

You’d think that the President of the United States has a lot on his plate these days and hosting glorified campaign rallies would be at the bottom of his list of priorities. You’d think wrong.

Donald Trump continues to tour the nation to put on speeches in front of 10s of 10s of people in which he denigrates his opponent from a year-old Presidential race. Yes, he’s still mocking Joe Biden. Only, he hasn’t updated his nicknames or personal attacks and it’s starting to ring hollow.

Despite the weirdly out-of-touch and enthusiastic reaction from the “crowd,” this is possibly the most tone def criticism Trump can hurl at Biden. He has been caught on camera dozing off mid-sentence while his co-workers vie for his attention at just about every public appearance he’s made in the last month. And he still has the gaul to call someone else sleepy.

It seems this irony was not missed by anyone online.

