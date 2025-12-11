Donald Trump called Joe Biden a ‘sleepy son of a bitch’ and the Projection Police arrived on the scene in record time

Politics donald trump joe biden sleepy

You’d think that the President of the United States has a lot on his plate these days and hosting glorified campaign rallies would be at the bottom of his list of priorities. You’d think wrong.

Donald Trump continues to tour the nation to put on speeches in front of 10s of 10s of people in which he denigrates his opponent from a year-old Presidential race. Yes, he’s still mocking Joe Biden. Only, he hasn’t updated his nicknames or personal attacks and it’s starting to ring hollow.

Trump polls his audience as to whether they prefer “Sleepy Joe” or “Crooked Joe” and then says, “he’s a sleepy son of a bitch” pic.twitter.com/FaFZcIpMmQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

Despite the weirdly out-of-touch and enthusiastic reaction from the “crowd,” this is possibly the most tone def criticism Trump can hurl at Biden. He has been caught on camera dozing off mid-sentence while his co-workers vie for his attention at just about every public appearance he’s made in the last month. And he still has the gaul to call someone else sleepy.

It seems this irony was not missed by anyone online.

Who says rent is expensive? Joe Biden lives in Trump’s head absolutely rent-free. https://t.co/FZa6doeX2p — Quillwielder (@quillwielder) December 10, 2025

Imagine being president and still having to put people down to feel worthy. Fred trump really did a number on this guy https://t.co/LWdGZrKzUH — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) December 10, 2025

Does this ever get old for MAGA? Does laughing about Biden make up for the grocery prices, rent, and utilities all going up? Is there some point where they’ll stop going to hear his oldies? Seriously asking. — ShirlyNoE (@shirlynoE) December 10, 2025

I wish our president could be just a little more dignified and respectful of other Americans. https://t.co/xwMlTMEY4f — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) December 10, 2025

This kind of talk from a US president would’ve been unfathomable even 10 years ago. It still will be for anyone besides Trump. The crap he gets away with… https://t.co/midmuWKe5S — Stevo (@SomeAZGuy14) December 10, 2025

Imagine being a grown man, and the president, and still needing to constantly belittle others. — Daron Absher (@norad88A) December 10, 2025

