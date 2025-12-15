US donald trump ivanka trump

Donald Trump spotted an Ivanka Trump lookalike in the crowd and his response turned the entire planet’s stomach

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2025

Such is the state of Donald Trump these days that when he stands (or sits) to make a public address it is difficult, nay impossible, to predict where his ramblings will take him next.

But not often have his unexpected diversions been quite so stomach turning as this one.

It’s the moment during the president’s Christmas reception at the White House that he spotted someone in the crowd who he thought looked like his daughter, Ivanka Trump. And eye-opening doesn’t quite do it justice.

Like all his Christmases came at once! And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Simon McCoy just had the very best response to Elon Musk constantly wanging on about the UK going to hell in a handcart

Source @atrupar