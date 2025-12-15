Donald Trump spotted an Ivanka Trump lookalike in the crowd and his response turned the entire planet’s stomach

US donald trump ivanka trump

Such is the state of Donald Trump these days that when he stands (or sits) to make a public address it is difficult, nay impossible, to predict where his ramblings will take him next.

But not often have his unexpected diversions been quite so stomach turning as this one.

It’s the moment during the president’s Christmas reception at the White House that he spotted someone in the crowd who he thought looked like his daughter, Ivanka Trump. And eye-opening doesn’t quite do it justice.

Trump gets distracted by a woman in the crowd he says looks like Ivanka and has her turn for the cameras pic.twitter.com/MZFrsTVTNH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

Like all his Christmases came at once! And these people surely said it best.

Trump: “You look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that? I’m looking,… I’m saying,… Could you turn around? So you wouldn’t,… I didn’t,… You look like jussst like Ivanka,…. which is a great compliment!” Creepy AF. pic.twitter.com/wzvpzObC3S — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) December 14, 2025

Trump’s signature pick up line https://t.co/tL9XToy9CX — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) December 14, 2025

Trump is a BIGLY misogynist. https://t.co/BmtXBul0CZ — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) December 14, 2025

Well this is creepy as fuck. https://t.co/2fOvCjNjkl — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 14, 2025

To conclude …

Trump: “You look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that? You look like just like Ivanka which is a great compliment.” What the hell?

pic.twitter.com/UkB4b7oy3w — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 14, 2025

Source @atrupar