Simon McCoy just had the very best response to Elon Musk constantly wanging on about the UK going to hell in a handcart

Pics elon musk simon mccoy

Elon Musk likes nothing better than telling people on Twitter how basically the whole of the UK is going to hell in a handcart.

And that includes hideously lawless London, obviously, often also the focus of Musk’s on-off and now apparently on again best mate, Donald Trump, neither of whom have any time whatsoever for the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.

I have heard the same story from everyone I know who lives in Britain and everyone who has visited. And it keeps getting worse … https://t.co/RvJYTFuQKi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2025

We mention this because Simon McCoy, the former BBC News man turned short-lived face of GB News, just shared the perfect response to Musk, and indeed Trump and Magas everywhere.

Boom!

And it turned out McCoy wasn’t the only eye witness to these extraordinary scenes.

1.

Yeah I just walked through Soho to get to the Piccadilly Theatre, teeming with people including young families after shopping. Moulin Rouge show fantastic, dinner afterwards off Oxford St. Delightful. — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) December 13, 2025

2.

This is us! My legs ache but my smile is huge. Skaters from every continent, every background. Barristers to baristas. People cheering as we glide past. I push wheelchair users like my daughter. It’s what my city is about, joy, friendship and inclusion. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AOmBWN1oso — Sam Carlisle (@samcarlisle) December 14, 2025

3.

“Hundreds of members of housebreaking gang shamelessly take over lawless central London” — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) December 14, 2025

4.

Hey @elonmusk didn’t you tell us @MayorofLondon had banned Christmas celebrations? — Tim Mullen (@Tim_Mullen) December 13, 2025

5.

We joke, but those Santa roller skate gangs are hard as nails. They know who’s naughty and who is nice. Doing be fooled. Careful out there gang — William Giles (@giles_will3785) December 13, 2025

6.

All those immigrants from the North Pole, coming over here, taking toy factory jobs, breaking into people’s houses and leaving presents! — You Couldnt Make It Up (@Yucomi1) December 13, 2025

7.

This looks like so much fun — Vicki (@VickijEth) December 13, 2025

To conclude …

Was in Soho for an Xmas party Friday night. Was party people everywhere having fun, usually buzzy Xmas London. Terrific atmosphere… DO NOT BELIEVE ELON'S MAGA BULLSHIT ABOUT LONDON https://t.co/fsg6sWi0Vv — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 14, 2025

READ MORE

Maga had a meltdown because a Disney cruise’s Mrs Claus actress is black, and the facepalms were visible from the North Pole

Source @SimonMcCoyTV