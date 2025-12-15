Pics elon musk simon mccoy

Simon McCoy just had the very best response to Elon Musk constantly wanging on about the UK going to hell in a handcart

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2025

Elon Musk likes nothing better than telling people on Twitter how basically the whole of the UK is going to hell in a handcart.

And that includes hideously lawless London, obviously, often also the focus of Musk’s on-off and now apparently on again best mate, Donald Trump, neither of whom have any time whatsoever for the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.

We mention this because Simon McCoy, the former BBC News man turned short-lived face of GB News, just shared the perfect response to Musk, and indeed Trump and Magas everywhere.

Boom!

And it turned out McCoy wasn’t the only eye witness to these extraordinary scenes.

Source @SimonMcCoyTV