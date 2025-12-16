Donald Trump claims he’s suing the BBC is for changing his words using AI, and of all the things that didn’t happen – that didn’t happen the most

US BBC donald trump

The scandal that saw BBC Director General Tim Davie resign over the misleading edit of Donald Trump’s words in a Panorama documentary has also led to the President of the USA suing Auntie for first $1 bilion, then $5 billion, and now it’s gone up to $10 billion.

Maybe he’ll even get the address right, this time.

Trump’s £1B "legal threat to the BBC" exposed as the usual chaotic failure. Letter to BBC was sent to the wrong address, with the wrong legal wording, and after the date for action expired. Comes from firing (and not paying) so many personal lawyers he's down to his 17th. pic.twitter.com/q3vHI7Th4V — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 12, 2025

Of course, there has been a copious apology from the BBC, the offending Panorama episode has been pulled from the platform, and it was never actually available in the US – but none of that is going to get in the way of the Grifter-in-chief seeing a chance to make a fast buck.

While the world and its dog on the British side of the Atlantic knows that the edit in question was to splice something Trump said at the start of his speech with a chunk from nearer the end, the man himself either doesn’t know that – or is lying for dramatic effect. Perish the thought.

Here’s what he said to the Oval Office press pack on Monday.

Trump: "I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth … I guess they used AI or something" pic.twitter.com/VxYMDp6oZ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

“I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth literally. They put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said. I guess they used AI or something. They have me speaking with words that I never said.”

Nope. Didn’t happen. Opinions have been divided over whether the claim was down to Trump’s increasing cognitive failures or his love of spreading disinformation.

Here’s what they’ve said.

1.

Well done everyone. Top notch. https://t.co/exrdyRgGi3 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 15, 2025

2.

How fucking weird is this? There was no AI, it was all Trump speaking on Jan6. But here he is just blatantly lying on TV about it. He could maybe charge them for selective editing, but not putting words in his mouth with AI. https://t.co/DdrJCSu9am — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) December 15, 2025

3.

Trump is suing the BBC. He doesn’t know why. But he’s suing anyway. https://t.co/T06LPzcvpe — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) December 15, 2025

4.

I wonder why Trump hasn’t sued any of the hundreds of people who daily call him a paedophile? — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) December 15, 2025

5.

1. You said the words. They were your words. 2. They spliced content from the beginning and end of your speech. 3. You still said it. 4. No one could cover all your “beautiful” words because you are a madman rambling, saying many words when non will do @BBCNews @BBCPanorama https://t.co/zni6WkuVwl — Maggie (@MaggiesTwitt) December 15, 2025

6.

And that lowers grocery prices and solves the health care crisis how? https://t.co/h8AYRtMmI6 — Radio Free NAFO Jack’s House (@FluteMagician) December 15, 2025

7.

Trumps new alibi: AI did it, not me. https://t.co/8nQrfwzGww — DemocraticManifesto (@Democratic87124) December 15, 2025

8.

BREAKING: Just a week after signing an executive order that bans states from enforcing laws against AI, Donald Trump announces he is suing the BBC for putting words in his mouth with AI. Genuinely curious whether he’s hopelessly corrupt or just really f*cking stupid. https://t.co/o5jBluLv2J pic.twitter.com/vTrt2nIGvc — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 15, 2025

9.

Starting to think that maybe the Education Lady isn’t the only one who thinks AI is a steak sauce. https://t.co/VuCDUuDvEJ — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) December 15, 2025

10.

11.

.@SenThomTillis @SenTedBuddNC @PatHarriganNC

Your SOB is using taxpayer money to exact revenge on his perceived enemies. Impeach this jackass! https://t.co/rnLxU3FtY6 — CoastGhost ‍♀️ (@c0astgh0stlife) December 15, 2025

12.

They used his exact words – but sure it was AI, whatever grandpa — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 15, 2025

13.

he has no idea what he’s suing the bbc for, and is demanding up to $5 billion for it? and biden was the senile one? https://t.co/VqKLQaYu6R — anakin (@Trashtie) December 15, 2025

14.

I wanted to sue the BBC, but I guess I'm not doing that anymore.

Instead, I'll be going in to Walter Reed to show how perfect my large brain is for the 2nd time in two months. https://t.co/jOs4nTUjm2 — @rno (@watsenaam) December 15, 2025

15.

Narrator: in fact BBC used Trump’s word verbatim — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 15, 2025

We can’t argue with this.

I think we can safely assume no intelligence whatsoever was involved in putting those words in his mouth. https://t.co/qJZpjbEZYQ — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 15, 2025

