Donald Trump claims he’s suing the BBC is for changing his words using AI, and of all the things that didn’t happen – that didn’t happen the most

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 16th, 2025

The scandal that saw BBC Director General Tim Davie resign over the misleading edit of Donald Trump’s words in a Panorama documentary has also led to the President of the USA suing Auntie for first $1 bilion, then $5 billion, and now it’s gone up to $10 billion.

Maybe he’ll even get the address right, this time.

Of course, there has been a copious apology from the BBC, the offending Panorama episode has been pulled from the platform, and it was never actually available in the US – but none of that is going to get in the way of the Grifter-in-chief seeing a chance to make a fast buck.

While the world and its dog on the British side of the Atlantic knows that the edit in question was to splice something Trump said at the start of his speech with a chunk from nearer the end, the man himself either doesn’t know that – or is lying for dramatic effect. Perish the thought.

Here’s what he said to the Oval Office press pack on Monday.

“I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth literally. They put words in my mouth.

They had me saying things that I never said. I guess they used AI or something.

They have me speaking with words that I never said.”

Nope. Didn’t happen. Opinions have been divided over whether the claim was down to Trump’s increasing cognitive failures or his love of spreading disinformation.

Here’s what they’ve said.

We can’t argue with this.

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons