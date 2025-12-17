Emily Maitlis on Donald Trump and his very specific BBC derangement syndrome is one minute very well spent

US donald trump Emily maitlis

Donald Trump is suing the BBC for $5bn over that most unfortunately edited BBC Panorama about the 6 January riots.

The corporation quite rightly apologised but the American president – never one to turn down an opportunity to make a fast (or slow) buck – isn’t happy with that, and it remains to see how it plays out in court. Assuming it gets there, obviously.

And Trump, ever keen to accuse his critics of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ appears to be suffering from a very specific BBC derangement syndrome, and no one put it better than the estimable Emily Maitlis.

'The level of self-delusion is extraordinary.'

@maitlis shuts down Trump’s claim that the BBC used 'AI' to edit his January 6th speech. pic.twitter.com/mwhp6rrK40 — LBC (@LBC) December 16, 2025

Hence the apology, but not the $5bn, right?

To paraphrase the late Eric Morecambe, 'The BBC's Panorama played all the right words, but not necessarily in the right order'… — Bailie Sharp (@BailieHi) December 16, 2025

Funny if the BBC counter-sued Trump for his AI deep fake bullshit… pic.twitter.com/0dIpu8wSML — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 16, 2025

I would love for the @BBCNews to make him EAT his words. Literally! — Civics and Civility are essential! (@BeaReno) December 17, 2025

And finally, this.

“I think the BBC should fight it, but they’ve got to have so much backbone to do it.” “There will be many times along the road where the easiest option will be to settle.”@maitlis and @jonsopel on how the BBC should respond to Trump’s $10bn lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/pBVMpvfArp — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) December 16, 2025

READ MORE

This clip of lonely Donald Trump desperately filling while the grown-ups get on with the job is a genuine delight – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

Source @LBC