US donald trump Emily maitlis

Emily Maitlis on Donald Trump and his very specific BBC derangement syndrome is one minute very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2025

Donald Trump is suing the BBC for $5bn over that most unfortunately edited BBC Panorama about the 6 January riots.

The corporation quite rightly apologised but the American president – never one to turn down an opportunity to make a fast (or slow) buck – isn’t happy with that, and it remains to see how it plays out in court. Assuming it gets there, obviously.

And Trump, ever keen to accuse his critics of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ appears to be suffering from a very specific BBC derangement syndrome, and no one put it better than the estimable Emily Maitlis.

Hence the apology, but not the $5bn, right?

And finally, this.

READ MORE

This clip of lonely Donald Trump desperately filling while the grown-ups get on with the job is a genuine delight – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

Source @LBC