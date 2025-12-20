Donald Trump boasted about being able to identify a giraffe in his “not easy” cognitive tests – 17 memorable reactions

News donald trump

Donald Trump has been out talking about acing his cognitive tests again.

A month after also bragging about having the best MRI – but he didn’t know what body part they tested – Trump spoke about his cognitive tests again at a rally in North Carolina on Friday.

And he gave some detail about the kind of questions he “aced”.

Trump: I took cognitive tests. By the way, not easy. The first question is like what is this and they show a lion, giraffe, fish and a hippopotamus. And they say which is the giraffe. pic.twitter.com/IQhU9pdnMj — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2025

In that clip, Trump talks about how the questions on the test are “not easy”, highlighting how the first question asks you to identify a giraffe from a picture of a lion, giraffe, fish and a hippopotamus. The crowd applauds him for being able to answer those questions. Trump adds that he doubts his predecessor, Joe Biden, would be able to answer that.

Previously, people had speculated that this was the kind of exam Trump took.

The cognitive exam Trump took… pic.twitter.com/1gMR0jQf7F — Marilyn Shimmield (@MShimmield) December 10, 2025

As you’d expect, people online didn’t know whether to laugh or cry about Trump’s latest brag.

What’s with his obsession with the supposed cognitive test he was administered? He’s like a little kid that’s proud of new shoes and constantly shows everyone. https://t.co/Q2IOtzt7g3 — Mike Gross (@mikegross) December 20, 2025

Why do doctors keep giving Trump cognitive tests? https://t.co/bapIkj0nyH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2025

The dementia allegations aren’t going away with admissions like this. https://t.co/Sjm0asKtZI — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 20, 2025

Not many people, let alone presidents, brag about passing dementia tests, while pretending they’re IQ tests. https://t.co/l94CJfG9kd — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) December 20, 2025

They don’t give you a second cognitive test because you aced the first. They don’t give you a third cognitive test because you aced the second. — Eric J Racy (@EricJRacy) December 20, 2025

A decade of people listening to this man speak, and they still say, Yep, that's our guy. He's the one to run the country. — _ Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) December 20, 2025

Way too many nukes are in dangerously unfit hands — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) December 20, 2025

He’s basically handing journalists the whole story on his dementia and they’re just ignoring it in favor of somehow obsessing over Biden and 2024. https://t.co/lOrJJuCEpI — Sarah (@RadAstria) December 20, 2025

Are those cult members really clapping at the fact he took 3 cognitive tests and can identify a giraffe? He's the only one to have ever taken them because the doctors, obviously, think his mind is turning to oatmeal. — Bruce Gamsey (@BruceGamsey) December 20, 2025

This is what the professionals call,

Sundowning … — A.E. Bojorquez (@travi44) December 20, 2025

Trump repeatedly bragging about his performance on tests given to patients with serious concerns about dementia will be something historians look back on – among many – and say, “that’s fucked up” https://t.co/v2rR0e3ecx — Eric Earling (@ericearling) December 20, 2025

That’s also not how the test even works… The MoCA, which we know Trump has, asks you to name 3 animals from pictures… They don’t ask you which the giraffe is. Unless the President is suggesting he needs someone to give him the answers…. https://t.co/eFdXXNOebm — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) December 20, 2025

He's out here constantly bragging about 'acing' his dementia test & you can't even get anyone in media to talk about his very obvious 'cognitive decline.' Meanwhile, they crusaded for months about Biden and alleged a massive cover-up. Just no rationalizing the double standard. https://t.co/XdMz9LOKDW — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) December 20, 2025

I’ve never thought about this before, but is he actually really proud he passed these tests for children? https://t.co/OynXFPf7h6 — David Neary (@DeusExCinema) December 20, 2025

The man with the nuclear codes https://t.co/LNBQQUTVj4 — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan on ☁️) (@BrendanNyhan) December 20, 2025

Drives me nuts that millions of men will be like 'Trump is a real man and a true leader', meanwhile Trump is like 'I picked the giraffe'https://t.co/mXJuehT1aJ — Nick Field (@nick_field90) December 20, 2025

