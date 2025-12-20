News donald trump

Donald Trump boasted about being able to identify a giraffe in his “not easy” cognitive tests – 17 memorable reactions

Michael White. Updated December 21st, 2025

Donald Trump has been out talking about acing his cognitive tests again.

A month after also bragging about having the best MRI – but he didn’t know what body part they tested – Trump spoke about his cognitive tests again at a rally in North Carolina on Friday.

And he gave some detail about the kind of questions he “aced”.

In that clip, Trump talks about how the questions on the test are “not easy”, highlighting how the first question asks you to identify a giraffe from a picture of a lion, giraffe, fish and a hippopotamus. The crowd applauds him for being able to answer those questions. Trump adds that he doubts his predecessor, Joe Biden, would be able to answer that.

Previously, people had speculated that this was the kind of exam Trump took.

As you’d expect, people online didn’t know whether to laugh or cry about Trump’s latest brag.

