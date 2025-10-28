Politics donald trump health

Donald Trump’s been wanging on about his medical tests but they might not be the big brain win he thinks they are – 17 totally on-point reality checks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 28th, 2025

Anyone who has witnessed recent attempts by Donald Trump to make a speech, or walk around in a room full of people, or dance on the tarmac of a foreign country, can plainly see that he’s not the most physically fit specimen. His inability to string together enough words to form a complete sentence is also cause for alarm. And yet, according to the man himself, he’s a picture of good health.

In what’s becoming a trend now, Trump was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One and used that time to brag about everything that makes him such a good fit to lead a country in serious economic and political turmoil.

Here’s the President spouting off about his performance on an IQ test:

One thing: It was not an IQ test, but rather a cognitive review to test for symptoms of cognitive decline associated with dementia or Alzheimers.

Here’s another clip of Trump puffing out his chest about how he gets the best MRIs:

Again, nobody should be getting this many major medical tests this often unless there is serious concern over their general health.

So, in a nutshell: Donald Trump is almost constantly being tested to see if he is still a functioning human being but all it means is that Trump is the smartest, most healthy person in America. That, and he is smarter than all women of color.

What a buffoon. The comments were ready to point out the many ways in which he is so grossly misinterpreting his medical care.

