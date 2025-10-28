Donald Trump’s been wanging on about his medical tests but they might not be the big brain win he thinks they are – 17 totally on-point reality checks

Politics donald trump health

Anyone who has witnessed recent attempts by Donald Trump to make a speech, or walk around in a room full of people, or dance on the tarmac of a foreign country, can plainly see that he’s not the most physically fit specimen. His inability to string together enough words to form a complete sentence is also cause for alarm. And yet, according to the man himself, he’s a picture of good health.

In what’s becoming a trend now, Trump was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One and used that time to brag about everything that makes him such a good fit to lead a country in serious economic and political turmoil.

Here’s the President spouting off about his performance on an IQ test:

Trump: AOC is low IQ. If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are very hard… They’re really aptitude tests, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. The first couple of… pic.twitter.com/CQQSjtoDDt — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

One thing: It was not an IQ test, but rather a cognitive review to test for symptoms of cognitive decline associated with dementia or Alzheimers.

Here’s another clip of Trump puffing out his chest about how he gets the best MRIs:

Reporter: Did you get an MRI? Trump: I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect. Yeah… nobody has given you reports like I have given you. The doctors said some of the best reports they have ever seen. https://t.co/k4XL0j2NFK pic.twitter.com/pb09fTLCCs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

Again, nobody should be getting this many major medical tests this often unless there is serious concern over their general health.

So, in a nutshell: Donald Trump is almost constantly being tested to see if he is still a functioning human being but all it means is that Trump is the smartest, most healthy person in America. That, and he is smarter than all women of color.

What a buffoon. The comments were ready to point out the many ways in which he is so grossly misinterpreting his medical care.

1.

What the MRI scanner saw https://t.co/eDDxFEA4Qr pic.twitter.com/mQGfEvYSrK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 27, 2025

2.

They don’t give IQ tests at doctor’s offices or hospitals. They give dementia tests. Trump is confused because he has dementia. https://t.co/N8EGUke0yu — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) October 27, 2025

3.

Hi. Imaging professional here. We use serial MRIs to monitor the progression of Alzheimer’s. Carry on. https://t.co/96rCZZTEQ7 — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) October 27, 2025

4.

Most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried. https://t.co/gFOs0YzZQl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 27, 2025

5.

Reminder: Trumped repeatedly bragged about passing a dementia test because he thought it was an IQ test. https://t.co/C9mrFgUnRU — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 27, 2025

6.

Sir, no one has ever produced an MRI like yours! We are in awe of your hydrogen nuclei! Your protons spin and resonate like nothing we have ever seen!! https://t.co/cE9NIUTsaZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 27, 2025

7.

WTF: Trump says Jasmine Crockett and

AOC are low IQ people and challenges them to take his

Walter Reed competency test “The first couple of questions are easy – tiger, elephant, giraffe.” Is Trump is the dumbest f*cking president in human history?

pic.twitter.com/7EZtqkgkkG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 27, 2025

8.