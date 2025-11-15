News donald trump US politics

Donald Trump boasted he had the “best ever” MRI result, but can’t say what body part they tested – 18 helpful suggestions to solve the mystery

Michael White. Updated November 15th, 2025

It can be hard to keep up with Donald Trump’s wild presidency – so much so that the man himself can struggle to keep on top of the details.

On Friday night, en route to Mar-a-Lago, reporters on Air Force One asked Trump about his recent physical – his second of the year – and specifically about an MRI scan.

Trump told reporters he got the scan “because it’s part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get it … I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor.”

When pushed on if the MRI was for his brain, Trump said: “I have no idea what they analyse, but whatever they analyse, they analysed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”

Later in the same clip, Trump goes on to brag about acing his cognitive test as part of the physical too.

Erm, no comment.

As Reuters pointed out in its coverage of the story: “Medical experts note that MRIs are not typically part of a routine physical. Doctors usually prescribe them to get detailed images of the spine, heart and vascular system, brain, knees, or other parts of the body.”

Plenty of people online had lots of suggestions about the intention of the MRI, as well as just overall ‘laugh or cry’ nature of the story.

