Donald Trump boasted he had the “best ever” MRI result, but can’t say what body part they tested – 18 helpful suggestions to solve the mystery

News donald trump US politics

It can be hard to keep up with Donald Trump’s wild presidency – so much so that the man himself can struggle to keep on top of the details.

On Friday night, en route to Mar-a-Lago, reporters on Air Force One asked Trump about his recent physical – his second of the year – and specifically about an MRI scan.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.” pic.twitter.com/aeTLXSngyK — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2025

Trump told reporters he got the scan “because it’s part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get it … I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor.”

When pushed on if the MRI was for his brain, Trump said: “I have no idea what they analyse, but whatever they analyse, they analysed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”

Later in the same clip, Trump goes on to brag about acing his cognitive test as part of the physical too.

Trump: I had an MRI and the result was outstanding. Reporter: Was it your brain? Trump: I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well. pic.twitter.com/uMhkBu0RUU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2025

Erm, no comment.

As Reuters pointed out in its coverage of the story: “Medical experts note that MRIs are not typically part of a routine physical. Doctors usually prescribe them to get detailed images of the spine, heart and vascular system, brain, knees, or other parts of the body.”

Plenty of people online had lots of suggestions about the intention of the MRI, as well as just overall ‘laugh or cry’ nature of the story.

1.

2.

Who among us hasn’t had an MRI done without knowing why or even on what part of our body it was focused? C’mon man. — hols (@iamhols) November 15, 2025

3.

They did a MRI of my brain and found nothing. — Anita Fumaria (@fumaria_anita) November 15, 2025

4.

never gets old that trump keeps getting medical tests for senility and interprets identifying a giraffe as evidence of his own genius https://t.co/a9r6mO9K0p — le loup garou (@turdducken) November 15, 2025

5.

Reporter: Was it your brain? Trump: I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well. pic.twitter.com/luJ4QsQboh — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) November 15, 2025

6.

Did he just self diagnose his dementia? He doesn’t remember where he got the MRI?? Imagine if Biden.. oh forget it — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) November 15, 2025

7.

The best analyzing. They said sir we did bigly analizousity and your analizitude was like nobody ever saw. Big tough men cried at the analizishness of it all. — Lee Finishen (@5150Inprogress) November 15, 2025

8.

Does he realize mri results are not graded? Lmfao — WitchyMétisGirl (@WitchyMetisGirl) November 15, 2025

9.

10.

Love 2 go to the doctor and not know what body part they’re analyzing https://t.co/0oug8maNlr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2025

11.

Best MRI the doctor has ever seen. Not sure what organ was scanned, but it was the best ever, whatever it was. https://t.co/6ojH3JWoQM — Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) November 15, 2025

12.

He talks about this as though he were some mentally challenged bumpkin, wholly unaware of the value of the study, its purpose, the area of interest or concern. And OF COURSE the results were the best ever seen. EVER. That his cult can lap this ignorance up with pride is insane. — Adrienne (@AdrienneMH2425) November 15, 2025

13.

Not knowing why you needed an MRI is actually great evidence that you needed an MRI https://t.co/eiSlQwMJXo — Daniel Aguilar (@daanielaaguilar) November 15, 2025

14.

Doctor: "hello, patient. We will now be performing a mystery MRI on you." Patient: "that seems excessive if you're not gonna tell me?" Doctor: "don't worry. We will analyze this mystery area extremely well." https://t.co/p3MwWbZ0qH — John Lano (@JohnLanoVoice) November 15, 2025

15.

The “greatest MRI result ever seen” is legit one of the unintentionally funniest things Trump has ever said https://t.co/hAbzI7ZuVG — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) November 15, 2025

16.

They’re having to use AI as it’s so small. pic.twitter.com/dg4OYppzsg — Tony (@Mesnia1016) November 15, 2025

17.

"The greatest MRI result he's ever seen." There is nothing Trump won't brag about. https://t.co/o6DMFSCOp2 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 15, 2025

18.

Donald Trump says he does not know why he had an MRI. How is this not 25th Amendment territory? https://t.co/xffdo7VkBA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 15, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@FoxNews