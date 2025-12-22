Celebrity Andrew tate takedowns

Andrew Tate tried to put a positive spin on his humiliating boxing ring return and was gloriously owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated December 22nd, 2025

Andrew Tate returned to the boxing ring for something called ‘Misfits Mania’ – no, us neither – in Dubai and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for the clown prince of the toxic manosphere.

His bout with reality TV star and much else besides Chase DeMoor ended in ingnominious defeat for Tate and while we’re not boxing’s biggest fans, in this case we are definitely prepared to make an exception.

Mega ooof.

And it turned out Tate didn’t just take it on the chin in the ring, with no end of tweets putting the most positive spin possible on the whole sorry thing. Like this tweet, for instance.

And this one.

And indeed this one.

But that’s enough of all that, because these people surely said it best.

