Andrew Tate tried to put a positive spin on his humiliating boxing ring return and was gloriously owned into next year

Celebrity Andrew tate takedowns

Andrew Tate returned to the boxing ring for something called ‘Misfits Mania’ – no, us neither – in Dubai and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for the clown prince of the toxic manosphere.

His bout with reality TV star and much else besides Chase DeMoor ended in ingnominious defeat for Tate and while we’re not boxing’s biggest fans, in this case we are definitely prepared to make an exception.

Andrew Tate has been BATTERED and comprehensively beaten by a novice boxer, Chase DeMoor pic.twitter.com/9bK5t4z4DZ — Gadget (@Gadget440) December 20, 2025

Mega ooof.

And it turned out Tate didn’t just take it on the chin in the ring, with no end of tweets putting the most positive spin possible on the whole sorry thing. Like this tweet, for instance.

Most men have never felt the sting of defeat because most men have never even tried. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 21, 2025

And this one.

99.9% of 40 year old men with 700 million dollars sit around with whores. I could have done the same and talked shit on the Internet and took no risks and just lived easy. In my heart I knew I’m too old. I knew I’d been out too long. That’s why I had to do it. To face… pic.twitter.com/pgZC203y4y — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 21, 2025

And indeed this one.

I’m happy when I push I’m happy when I pull. I smile when I win I smile when I lose. You gotta roll with the punches. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 21, 2025

But that’s enough of all that, because these people surely said it best.

1.

Bro is acting like he lost to Prime Mike Tyson https://t.co/eGpjdfuSU8 — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) December 21, 2025

2.

“You can’t be giving us your War Room quotes now, lad, you just got slapped by a Love Islander.” https://t.co/QJiWgaCq2O — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) December 21, 2025

3.

CEO of masculinity tweeting like he just got broken up with https://t.co/XOmgZVpS4m — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) December 21, 2025

4.

Most men don’t get to handpick their opponent and then still lose https://t.co/uaOAZvMDTT — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) December 21, 2025

5.

Andrew Tate on his podcast tomorrow trying to claim how he’s still top g after getting his ass beat by chase demoor pic.twitter.com/IhbktHVuGD — John (@iam_johnw) December 20, 2025

6.

At least Andrew Tate didn’t have his jaw broken like Jake Paul. Mainly because he doesn’t have one. pic.twitter.com/W4Zv420o95 — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) December 21, 2025

7.

“Unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavour.” pic.twitter.com/R4KvAgJySi — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 21, 2025

8.

Andrew Tate got beaten by baby pink gloves lol. Sad G. https://t.co/lM27lY0rz9 pic.twitter.com/bZNUa9j9rs — Namita Balyan (@NamitaBalyan) December 21, 2025

9.