Bob Mortimer paid moving tribute to Chris Rea and of course it sent that Would I Lie To You? story viral all over again

Sad news that the great Chris Rea has died aged 74 after a short illness.

The singer-songwriter will be heard even more this Christmas than he usually is with his most famous hit, Driving Home for Christmas.

Rest in peace, Chris Rea… pic.twitter.com/hFUlYwdDX6 — Melodies & Masterpieces (@SVG__Collection) December 22, 2025

But readers of a certain age will be more than familiar with his many other hits, including Road To Hell, Let’s Dance, Auberge, Fool (If You Think It’s Over) and On the Beach.

RIP Chris Rea (1951 – 2025) ️ pic.twitter.com/2xxYDZcb7Q — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) December 22, 2025

Bob Mortimer, with whom Rea shared his last TV appearance in 2020, paid moving tribute on Twitter.

So so sad.A lovely brilliant funny giant of a bloke. Oh Man….RIP Chris .. Boro legend forever. Love to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jWPuKUGzUi — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) December 22, 2025

And surely no-one anywhere will need enlightening what exactly he is doing in a bath with an egg.

But just in case, the Would I Lie To You? clip went viral all over again – of course it did! – and it’s even more glorious right now than ever.

Magnificent stuff.

Very sad news on the passing of #ChrisRea who left a musical legacy but will forever be remembered in my mind for popping an egg into Bob Mortimer’s bath pic.twitter.com/wEX6dXWDPf — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) December 22, 2025

There's a whole tiktok account dedicated to Bob's Would I Lie To You moments and it's the best thing on there — Emma (@EmInYorkshire) December 22, 2025

I've seen this a few times and still can't remember if it's true or not. That's Bob Mortimer's great skill. — Brett Hetherington (No AI used) (@BrettHethering) December 22, 2025

Of course it was a lie. It was actually Mark Knopfler who put an egg in his bath. — Ploppy, Son Of Ploppy (@Ploppythe2nd) December 22, 2025

Funniest thing I've seen in a long time — Terry Powell (@64e104205fc34a0) December 22, 2025

We’re with this person.

One of the best things that's ever been on TV https://t.co/BtwVp8mj25 — Daniel Chapman (@danielchapman86) December 22, 2025

RIP Chris Rea.

Source YouTube @RealBobMortimer