Bob Mortimer paid moving tribute to Chris Rea and of course it sent that Would I Lie To You? story viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated December 23rd, 2025

Sad news that the great Chris Rea has died aged 74 after a short illness.

The singer-songwriter will be heard even more this Christmas than he usually is with his most famous hit, Driving Home for Christmas.

But readers of a certain age will be more than familiar with his many other hits, including Road To Hell, Let’s Dance, Auberge, Fool (If You Think It’s Over) and On the Beach.

Bob Mortimer, with whom Rea shared his last TV appearance in 2020, paid moving tribute on Twitter.

And surely no-one anywhere will need enlightening what exactly he is doing in a bath with an egg.

But just in case, the Would I Lie To You? clip went viral all over again – of course it did! – and it’s even more glorious right now than ever.

Magnificent stuff.

We’re with this person.

RIP Chris Rea.

