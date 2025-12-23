Carol McGiffin said there’s no such thing as Covid and Michael Rosen’s A++ response was the only one you need

Celebrity covid Michael rosen

Been a while since we’ve watched anything with Carol McGiffin in it. Come to think of it, this might be a first, and what a way to make her debut.

The occasional Loose Woman and one-time Celebrity Big Brother contestant has been wanging on about Covid, specifically how she believes that not only did no-one die of it, but no-one really got particularly ill either.

Carol McGiffin: Covid was not real! “Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper … was the poster boy for Covid” pic.twitter.com/3hYYFFEs4R — WeGotitBack (@NotFarLeftAtAll) December 22, 2025

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

Tell that to the people who lost someone what an idiot — Julie Moran (@StokieJulie) December 22, 2025

I lost my dad to covid, it was definitely real you bitter old hag. — R.SOULS (@stephentho225) December 22, 2025

I bet @kategarraway will be shocked to hear you describing her late departed husband as tbe 'poster boy of long covid'

How low can you go.. — alan PW‍☠️ (@penheiro53) December 22, 2025

I lost several people to Covid. Fact.. Nothing wrong with speculating, or searching for answers, but insensitivity like this simply hurts. — Nikki de Villiers (@TheWordWell) December 22, 2025

And yet it turns out – entirely predictably but no less distressing for it – that she is far from alone.

Flu disappeared when COVID appeared, they were the same thing. — Gingerlegs747 (@gingerlegs747) December 22, 2025

It was the biggest global con in the history of mankind. — Linda Thomas (@Lindamatflo) December 22, 2025

At which point cue the great children’s author and much else besides Michael Rosen, who knows more about Covid than most. Nearly everyone, in fact. And his A++ response goes out to conspiracy theorists everywhere. Starting with Carol McGiffin.

If you're in touch with Carol McGiffin, please can you say that I'd be happy to sit down on camera with her and a doctor, and we could go through my medical notes from March-June 2020 together? — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) December 23, 2025

We’d get the popcorn in to watch that. Not that she will be convinced, presumably.

