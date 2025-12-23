Celebrity covid Michael rosen

Carol McGiffin said there’s no such thing as Covid and Michael Rosen’s A++ response was the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated December 23rd, 2025

Been a while since we’ve watched anything with Carol McGiffin in it. Come to think of it, this might be a first, and what a way to make her debut.

The occasional Loose Woman and one-time Celebrity Big Brother contestant has been wanging on about Covid, specifically how she believes that not only did no-one die of it, but no-one really got particularly ill either.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

And yet it turns out – entirely predictably but no less distressing for it – that she is far from alone.

At which point cue the great children’s author and much else besides Michael Rosen, who knows more about Covid than most. Nearly everyone, in fact. And his A++ response goes out to conspiracy theorists everywhere. Starting with Carol McGiffin.

We’d get the popcorn in to watch that. Not that she will be convinced, presumably.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said the US landed in Greenland 300 years ago and was fact checked til he farted – 13 ice cold comebacks