Of all the appalled responses to the horrific ICE killing, surely no-one said it better or more succinctly than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

US AOC donald trump ice

Just horrific news from the US today where federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot dead a mum on her way back home after dropping her son at school.

Eyewitness reports said 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a US citizen, was shot in the face multiple times in what Donald Trump said was an ‘act of self defence’. Videos of the incident very much suggested otherwise.

It prompted no end of appalled responses from right-thinking Americans everywhere, but surely no-one said it better or more succinctly than Democratic congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC: This has now become what we feared most about ICE for a long time—that it would be used as an anti-civilian force with no accountability. At the end of the day, what we saw today was a murder, and murders in cold blood need to be prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/9J0kvMEZGw — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

She wasn’t done there.

Raju: The Speaker and others have said that this driver was weaponizing her vehicle. AOC: Their editorializing of this event to justify this is disgusting. Watch it for yourself and make that assessment for yourself on which of these leaders are lying to you. pic.twitter.com/UZWR036bi5 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

And finally …

AOC: “What we saw today was a criminal murder of a woman, shot her in the head while she was trying to escape and flee for her life. What we saw today was a manifestation of every American’s worst nightmare which is their government turning into a tyranny.” pic.twitter.com/tZSTz1M20R — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 8, 2026

And while video of the shooting, widely available on Twitter, is an understandably distressing watch, this still surely speaks volumes.

We’re with this person.

She’s the leader we need in this moment https://t.co/meaxNiYIsp — Professional Zoomer ☭ (@Zoomer_Doomer_) January 8, 2026

READ MORE

A Fox News producer invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez onto Jesse Watters’ show and her A++ response had everyone cheering

Source @Acyn