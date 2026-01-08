US AOC donald trump ice

Of all the appalled responses to the horrific ICE killing, surely no-one said it better or more succinctly than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2026

Just horrific news from the US today where federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot dead a mum on her way back home after dropping her son at school.

Eyewitness reports said 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a US citizen, was shot in the face multiple times in what Donald Trump said was an ‘act of self defence’. Videos of the incident very much suggested otherwise.

It prompted no end of appalled responses from right-thinking Americans everywhere, but surely no-one said it better or more succinctly than Democratic congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She wasn’t done there.

And finally …

And while video of the shooting, widely available on Twitter, is an understandably distressing watch, this still surely speaks volumes.

We’re with this person.

Source @Acyn