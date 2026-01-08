A Fox News producer invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez onto Jesse Watters’ show and her A++ response had everyone cheering
Not the first time we’ve featured the estimable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on these pages and we’re sure it won’t be the last.
But it’s definitely one of the most satisfying, after a Fox News producer asked the estimable Democratic congresswoman if she would like to appear with Jesse Watters – you remember – on the Murdoch owned sewage spreader, sorry, 24 hour news channel.
And AOC’s response – a virtual new dictionary definition of ‘no nonsense’ – had everyone cheering.
Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show
AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show.
FP: That’s not true
AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026
Boom!
And just in case you were wondering if anyone brought the receipts, of course they brought the receipts!
Here’s the clip of Jesse Watters suggesting that @AOC wants to sleep with Stephen Miller. https://t.co/KrzthlgAsl pic.twitter.com/RwpikC7iI7
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 8, 2026
And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.
1.
This is how it’s done.
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 7, 2026
2.
I love her so much! Dont come for her unless she sends for you. pic.twitter.com/UFqvisQvjl
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 8, 2026
3.
And the jerk stood there like a fool speechless. Good job @AOC
— (@ChidiNwatu) January 7, 2026
4.
Jesse Watters didn’t just “cross a line,” he built a whole career on it. When women tell you they were harassed, the correct response isn’t denial, it’s accountability.
This is why no one takes Fox seriously. https://t.co/G01fLmbRsR
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 7, 2026
5.
God I love the guts on this woman
— Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 7, 2026
6.
That’s really outrageous. No one want to sleep with Stephen Miller.
— Len Grossman: a sympathetic, well-meaning, elder.. (@modemjunkie) January 8, 2026