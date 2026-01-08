A Fox News producer invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez onto Jesse Watters’ show and her A++ response had everyone cheering

US AOC Fox News Jesse watters

Not the first time we’ve featured the estimable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on these pages and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

But it’s definitely one of the most satisfying, after a Fox News producer asked the estimable Democratic congresswoman if she would like to appear with Jesse Watters – you remember – on the Murdoch owned sewage spreader, sorry, 24 hour news channel.

And AOC’s response – a virtual new dictionary definition of ‘no nonsense’ – had everyone cheering.

Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show. FP: That’s not true AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

Boom!

And just in case you were wondering if anyone brought the receipts, of course they brought the receipts!

Here’s the clip of Jesse Watters suggesting that @AOC wants to sleep with Stephen Miller. https://t.co/KrzthlgAsl pic.twitter.com/RwpikC7iI7 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 8, 2026

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

This is how it’s done. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 7, 2026

I love her so much! Dont come for her unless she sends for you. pic.twitter.com/UFqvisQvjl — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 8, 2026

And the jerk stood there like a fool speechless. Good job @AOC — (@ChidiNwatu) January 7, 2026

Jesse Watters didn’t just “cross a line,” he built a whole career on it. When women tell you they were harassed, the correct response isn’t denial, it’s accountability.

This is why no one takes Fox seriously. https://t.co/G01fLmbRsR — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 7, 2026

God I love the guts on this woman — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 7, 2026

