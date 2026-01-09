US tucker carlson venezuela

Tucker Carlson said America entered WW2 when Germany invaded Poland and was fact checked til he farted

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2026

To the world of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News mascot turned uber YouTuber and much else besides who’s been having a long hard think about Donald Trump and his invasion/acquisition of Venezuela.

And Carlson saw comparisons to be made with America and WW2, specifically this one which, it’s fair to say, wasn’t quite the slam dunk point he thought it was.

And that noise you can hear is the whole world laughing at him.

Source @PawlowskiMario