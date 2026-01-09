Tucker Carlson said America entered WW2 when Germany invaded Poland and was fact checked til he farted

US tucker carlson venezuela

To the world of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News mascot turned uber YouTuber and much else besides who’s been having a long hard think about Donald Trump and his invasion/acquisition of Venezuela.

And Carlson saw comparisons to be made with America and WW2, specifically this one which, it’s fair to say, wasn’t quite the slam dunk point he thought it was.

This is it, far-right Americans are literally the dumbest people on earth‍♂️ Tucker Carlson: “United States went to war against Germany when they went into Poland.” Germany attacked Poland in 1939, U.S. entered the war in 1941 after Pearl Harbor pic.twitter.com/7fS1FjWz72 — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) January 9, 2026

And that noise you can hear is the whole world laughing at him.

Damn I thought he would at least know his world war 2 history — The Darkpulse Files  (@Scout_503) January 9, 2026

The ignorance is breathtaking America suddenly realised what a bad man Hitler was…

immediately after Pearl Harbour https://t.co/UjzUHXxsK6 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 9, 2026

This is a perfect example of MAGA minds, — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) January 9, 2026

He knows this is bullshit and doesn't care because he also knows that anyone still taking him seriously does NOT know this is bullshit https://t.co/c9zmqilQh0 — Steve Gorman (@SGSFOX) January 9, 2026

That dude has lost his whole damn mind — vicki miers (@MiersVicki3) January 9, 2026

He never had one to begin with — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) January 9, 2026

READ MORE

JD Vance admitted the real reason America attacked Venezuela and it does not bode well for world peace

Source @PawlowskiMario