JD Vance admitted the real reason America attacked Venezuela and it does not bode well for world peace

As if America isn’t having a hard enough time keeping everything under control at home, there’s still that whole mess out in Venezuela.

Well, it’s not a whole lot better there.

In discussing the benefits to attacking a foreign country and kidnapping their leader, JD Vance let the quiet part slip out loud on Fox News. Actually, based on his posture and delivery, he was willing to scream it out loud.

Which is a mortifying sign. Vance fully believes what he is saying and doing right now in regards to Venezuela is in the right.

Watters: How does taking out a dictator in Venezuela help the average American? Vance: It means is we are going to be able to control the incredible natural resources of Venezuela pic.twitter.com/I4Lroiw5Yg — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

This was always about oil. Taking it. Controlling it. Profiting off of it. Now the White House is admitting it on national TV without any qualms.

The internet was blown away by Vance’s honesty. Not in a good way.

1.

I thought this was about drugs getting off American streets. At least now they are being honest about what this was all about. — Examiner (@ExaminerMo) January 8, 2026

2.

Was that a confession? — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) January 8, 2026

3.

Straight up colonialism. We invaded not to restore democracy, but to take their oil. Just like the old days. Just awful. Hope it doesn’t work and doesn’t last. https://t.co/clsikH1iYb — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 8, 2026

4.

Gangsterism. AKA you can’t sell on MY blocks in MY hood without my say so. In fact, you can’t sell freely at all. We will control who you sell to and how much you can sell. And we’ll take a hefty percentage of the proceeds. The fall of the US Empire will be extremely violent smh https://t.co/ZOmHzpKMGt — Jamaal (@JayGillyTheKid) January 8, 2026

5.

none of the things he mentioned help the average american lol — ice (@penguin_pmkt) January 8, 2026

6.

Saying the quiet bit out loud https://t.co/NzKGc8e1Jo — Barry C Smith (@smithbarryc) January 8, 2026

