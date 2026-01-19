Farage was unable to face questions from Laura Kuenssberg about Trump’s threats to Europe because he was ‘under the weather’ – 15 generous helpings of chinny reckon

Politics donald trump Laura Kuenssberg nigel farage

As you’re almost certainly aware, Donald Trump has been threatening eight European countries – including the UK – with higher tariffs as a way of coercing them into supporting his bid to take over Greenland, or to stop opposing it.

The group of nations under fire published a strongly worded message, with an implied two fingers to Donald Trump, and Keir Starmer has today made a speech on the topic.

Sadly, he stopped short of going full Hugh Grant in Love Actually, but he was clear that allies shouldn’t threaten each other with economic attacks to try and steal sovereign territories.

It’s the sort of statement that shouldn’t be necessary, but look who’s in the Oval Office. It also didn’t spell out anything that might scare Trump into resuming his TACO stance. Trump Always Chickens Out.

The current frost over the Atlantic must be making things awkward for previous strong allies of Trump, such as Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, and – of course – his ‘good friend’ Nigel Farage.

The Reform UK leader had been scheduled to take part in an interview on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, but conveniently avoided having to answer difficult questions on the Orange Buffoon.

Ms Kuenssberg said: "We were expecting Nigel Farage to join us this week before Reform tells us he's under the weather. So the deputy leader of Reform, Richard Tice, set his alarm early at the last minute."

www.mirror.co.uk/news/politic… — Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 10:50 AM

And the band played ‘believe it if you like’.

1.

2.

Richard Tice agreed to replace me on the Laura Kuenssberg show after I had a sudden attack of not wanting to be questioned about my support for the orange turd who is treating NATO allies worse than he treats Russia.

— Parody Nigel Farage (@parodypm.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 12:23 PM

3.

Nigel Farage –

"I can't appear on Kuenssberg as Vladimir told me to say I'm under the weather". — Cory Tunts aka Ceform Runts (@thecorytunts.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 10:33 AM

4.

I'm hearing that Nigel Farage cancelled his interview with Laura Kuenssberg this morning because he had bone spurs. — Jonathan Calder (@lordbonkers.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 4:15 PM

5.

So Nigel Farage, who turned up to 1 out of 43 Fishing Ministery meetings as an MEP, who doesn’t hold constituency surgeries, who frequently doesn’t attend PMQs today doesn’t attend his leaders interview on Kuenssberg. It seems he loves contentious shit stirring but not accountability or democracy. — Buck Frexit (@beany.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:58 AM

6.

Nigel Farage has run away from his appearance on Laura Kuenssberg this morning. Utterly pathetic. What's the matter Nigel, scared you might be asked about your best buddy Donald? — Jean-Luc Picard (@voiceofpericles.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:05 AM

7.

It's a real shame that Nigel Farage is too unwell to do interviews the morning after Donald Trump threatens us with sanctions. Here he is with "the bravest man he ever met". He campaigned to make Trump President, and has spent the last year enjoying all the chaos he has caused. — Ed Davey (@eddavey.libdems.org.uk) January 18, 2026 at 10:51 AM

8.

Farage doesn't want Trump to do a Musk on him so avoids the bright lights of the BBC….must be bad — gromit14.bsky.social (@gromit14.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:17 AM

9.

Farage is surely now unelectable. Nobody with more than 10 braincells would want the UK to become a disastrous Reform "inspired" version of Trump's insane, imploding, lawless, hate-filled and divided America! — Paul Steel 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇨🇵🇮🇪🇸🇯🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇹🇨🇭🇨🇦 🇬🇱🍉 (@pasteel61.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:22 AM

10.

11.

If he's genuinely got flu, it's the first time I've felt sorry for a virus. — North Country Boy (@northfield.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 10:06 AM

12.

Nathan Gill

His own connections to Russia

His unpatriotic bootlicking of Trump

His house in Clacton

His tax

His racist past Just a few questions Nigel Farage didn't fancy answering on Laura Kuenssberg today Dubai based patriot Richard Tice standing in for him #BBCLauraK

— Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:08 AM

13.

Donald Trump threatens 10% tariffs on UK and Nigel Farage who has positioned himself as the president's best mate in Britain drops out of a much promoted interview on the BBC. Strange. Almost like the two things are connected. — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:49 AM

14.

Maybe there was something happening in Clacton that was urgent? 🤣🤣 — Rob Sherry 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇳🇱 (@robsherry.co.uk) January 18, 2026 at 4:31 PM

15.

This is exactly why Farage is running scared of the TV studios this morning.

He didn’t apologise for his racism. Because he’s racist.

He can’t talk about Trump.

Because he supports him.

Against us.

He's a miserable rat. — Sarah Murphy (@13sarahmurphy.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 10:42 AM

We’d put good money on this.

I'm betting that he will recover in time to travel to Davos this week but too sick to travel to Clacton. — Daz (@mrdaz.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:51 AM

