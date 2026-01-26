FBI ringmaster Kish Patel just said Americans can’t take guns to protests and was epically schooled to the moon and back

US ice Kish Patel

It’s not disputed that Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis a the weekend, had a gun on him at the time.

But not only do reports say he was permitted to carry a firearm, video analysis appeared to show that it was a mobile phone – not a gun – that he had in his hand, and that the weapon was also removed from his person before his fatal shooting.

With that in mind, let’s turn to the thoughts, such as they are, of Trump’s FBI ringmaster-in-chief, Kish Patel, displaying all the intellect and knowledge of both the law and the American constitution that we’ve all come to expect right now.

Kash Patel: “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don’t have a right to break the law.” (Pretti was carrying a gun legally.) pic.twitter.com/EzGENVT26q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2026

And that echo you can hear is the sound of Patel being owned all the way to the moon and back. And then some.

1.

It is worrying that the director of the FBI appears to have no clue about the law. https://t.co/IPVDPBEPFG — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) January 25, 2026

2.

“You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple” -Kash Patel “Yes the fuck you can.”

-Every founding father pic.twitter.com/wdmuS2aHoR — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 25, 2026

3.

So Kyle Rittenhouse, who attended a protest armed with a loaded assault rifle and killed 2 people is a right-wing hero. But Alex Pretti who had a holstered, permitted handgun, was recording ICE, and tried to help a pepper-sprayed woman deserved to die? No one is buying this BS. https://t.co/JB4EKTst15 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 25, 2026

4.

So the 2nd Amendment only applies to conservatives? https://t.co/fwk9nbyB1S — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 25, 2026

5.

This is a blatant lie by Kash Patel. In Minnesota, if you have a license to carry a gun, you have a right to carry it at a protest. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 25, 2026

6.