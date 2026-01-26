US ice Kish Patel

FBI ringmaster Kish Patel just said Americans can’t take guns to protests and was epically schooled to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2026

It’s not disputed that Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis a the weekend, had a gun on him at the time.

But not only do reports say he was permitted to carry a firearm, video analysis appeared to show that it was a mobile phone – not a gun – that he had in his hand, and that the weapon was also removed from his person before his fatal shooting.

With that in mind, let’s turn to the thoughts, such as they are, of Trump’s FBI ringmaster-in-chief, Kish Patel, displaying all the intellect and knowledge of both the law and the American constitution that we’ve all come to expect right now.

And that echo you can hear is the sound of Patel being owned all the way to the moon and back. And then some.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2