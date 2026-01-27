This Jimmy Fallon clip of Trump mispronouncing various countries hilariously highlights his weak grasp of geography

Entertainment donald trump MAGA

So, Donald Trump has unveiled his controversial Board of Peace, a global collection of wrong ‘uns headed, naturally, by Trump himself. So far, so megalomaniacal, but it turns out that there was a characteristically Trumpian error in the White House’s list of countries who had signed up to the organization.

Alongside signatories such as Argentina, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and Armenia, appeared the name of Belgium. Lovely Belgium! The home of Tintin, waffles and fries!

But it turned out that their inclusion was a bit of a mistake, and ‘someone’ at the White House may have got Belgium confused with the actual signatory country, Belarus.

Here’s Eastern European media outlet NEXTA breaking the news.

An embarrassing mistake: the White House confused Belgium with Belarus Belgium appeared on the list of participants in Trump’s Board of Peace, but in reality the country has not signed anything. Belgium’s foreign minister, Maxime Prévot, reported the error. It is likely that… pic.twitter.com/vlSjcf5WeL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2026

It prompted Twitter user @BuufKaatje to reply with a clip from The Tonight Show in which host Jimmy Fallon shared some other clips of Trump struggling with matters geographical (and, indeed, struggling with basic pronunciation).

It’s hilarious stuff.

A specific person in the White House? pic.twitter.com/OOdO1JDSRF — There is strength in vulnerability (@BuufKaatje) January 22, 2026

This is really funny https://t.co/GW0IdfphGr — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 23, 2026

A clear example of “if you didn’t laugh, you’d cry” — Peter (from BrisVegas) (@BrisVegasMale) January 23, 2026

tbf I'm really bad at geography too, but then I'm not president of the United States😱 — Susan Richmond (@MPSu61) January 23, 2026

Stable genius indeed! — Alex (@Alexand44783611) January 23, 2026

Brilliant compilation. — Palewindow 🍁 (@BunnieSpam) January 23, 2026

Missipity gets me everytime.😂 — Matthew Harding (@gcccmharding) January 23, 2026

Wait until Misssissssippidy get's the invitation. 😏 — Tom11880 (@Tom11880) January 23, 2026

