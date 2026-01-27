Entertainment donald trump MAGA

This Jimmy Fallon clip of Trump mispronouncing various countries hilariously highlights his weak grasp of geography

David Harris. Updated January 27th, 2026

So, Donald Trump has unveiled his controversial Board of Peace, a global collection of wrong ‘uns headed, naturally, by Trump himself. So far, so megalomaniacal, but it turns out that there was a characteristically Trumpian error in the White House’s list of countries who had signed up to the organization.

Alongside signatories such as Argentina, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and Armenia, appeared the name of Belgium. Lovely Belgium! The home of Tintin, waffles and fries!

But it turned out that their inclusion was a bit of a mistake, and ‘someone’ at the White House may have got Belgium confused with the actual signatory country, Belarus.

Here’s Eastern European media outlet NEXTA breaking the news.

It prompted Twitter user @BuufKaatje to reply with a clip from The Tonight Show in which host Jimmy Fallon shared some other clips of Trump struggling with matters geographical (and, indeed, struggling with basic pronunciation).

It’s hilarious stuff.

