The “Board of Peace” is exactly the assembly of red flags you’d expect – 21 scathing takedowns of Trump’s latest grift

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2026

Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has officially been ratified, just three months after he revealed the plan for its formation.

Trump is to be its leader for life, and will appoint his own successor. That’s not an enormous red flag at all.

Its initial project will be to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza – a region flattened largely by American-made weapons – but it has a much broader remit, with this declaration in its charter –

‘The Board of Peace is an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.

The Board of Peace shall undertake such peace-building functions in accordance with international law and as may be approved in accordance with this Charter, including the development and dissemination of best practices capable of being applied by all nations and communities seeking peace.’

Bold words for a body founded by a man who recently had the Venezuelan president kidnapped, and threatened to take Greenland by force.

At its ratification, far fewer countries than the 60 invitees have signed up.

Both Russia and China are considering their options, whie many other countries including the UK and Ireland have refused to join, with concerns that any body containing Putin wouldn’t be a force for peace.

In a fit of pique, the Orange man-baby has withdrawn the invitation to Canada.

The Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to attend the signing ceremony because there is an international warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in Gaza.

The logo for Trump’s vanity scam looked very familiar.

His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, unveiled the redevelopment plan in Gaza.

The Board of Nepotism.

The internet shared its scepticism.

