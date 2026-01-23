The “Board of Peace” is exactly the assembly of red flags you’d expect – 21 scathing takedowns of Trump’s latest grift

Politics board of peace donald trump gaza

Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has officially been ratified, just three months after he revealed the plan for its formation.

NOW: Trump just “ratified” his Board of Peace like he’s founding a new world order. But the Constitution is clear: treaties need 2/3 Senate approval. So unless the Senate voted, this isn’t an international organization. It’s a photo-op with a flag. pic.twitter.com/fouXsLzioE — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

Trump is to be its leader for life, and will appoint his own successor. That’s not an enormous red flag at all.

I know this is obvious but if you missed it, Trump has appointed himself lifetime leader of the world — technically Chairman of the Board of Peace. Term never expires. pic.twitter.com/9ln56ioJyp — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 22, 2026

Its initial project will be to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza – a region flattened largely by American-made weapons – but it has a much broader remit, with this declaration in its charter –

‘The Board of Peace is an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict. The Board of Peace shall undertake such peace-building functions in accordance with international law and as may be approved in accordance with this Charter, including the development and dissemination of best practices capable of being applied by all nations and communities seeking peace.’

Bold words for a body founded by a man who recently had the Venezuelan president kidnapped, and threatened to take Greenland by force.

Trump’s Board of Peace is not specifically for Gaza. According to the document that has come to light, these are its terms of reference: It is basically an institution for preventing global conflicts and providing their lasting solutions, in which Trump will have the central… — Mohsin Rasheed Khokhar (@Officialmrk492) January 22, 2026

At its ratification, far fewer countries than the 60 invitees have signed up.

Both Russia and China are considering their options, whie many other countries including the UK and Ireland have refused to join, with concerns that any body containing Putin wouldn’t be a force for peace.

‼️ The Board Of Peace Council in its current form: USA, Bahrain, Morocco, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/fv61rx066C — Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) January 22, 2026

In a fit of pique, the Orange man-baby has withdrawn the invitation to Canada.

Trump just uninvited Canada from his little “Board of Peace” because Carney didn’t kiss the ring. Imagine starting an international organization and running it like a middle school lunch table. pic.twitter.com/sstsIY1msi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 23, 2026

The Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to attend the signing ceremony because there is an international warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will skip the signing of US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” in Davos after Switzerland confirmed it would enforce the ICC arrest warrant over war crimes in Gaza.https://t.co/a6NcAu3nKk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 21, 2026

The logo for Trump’s vanity scam looked very familiar.

Trump’s "Board of Peace" logo is basically the UN logo, except dipped in gold and edited so the world only includes America. pic.twitter.com/8XaHk2MmWj — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 22, 2026

His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, unveiled the redevelopment plan in Gaza.

🚨 NO WAY: Jared Kushner just presented a Gaza “master plan” at Trump’s new “Board of Peace” event this morning. Slides literally included “New Gaza” and “New Rafah.” Let that sink in. A private citizen. No office. No mandate. No accountability. pic.twitter.com/MrsEurbTmB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

The Board of Nepotism.

The internet shared its scepticism.

WOW! WHAT AN INCREDIBLE BOARD OF PEACE! pic.twitter.com/h3ZE9JIfnE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 22, 2026

I see that Pol Pot, Stalin, Hitler and Genghis Khan have agreed to join Trump’s Board Of Peace. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 22, 2026

Heard on the news… "Netanyahu unable to attend Board of Peace unveiling in Davos for fear he'd be arrested for war crimes…" Satire is off for a long lie down in a darkened room — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 22, 2026

How can Argentina afford to pay $1 billion to join trump's 'Board of Peace' when the US had to give Argentina $20 billion to save its failing economy a few months ago??? — Covie (@covie_93) January 22, 2026

BREAKING: The “Board of Peace” has officially been ratified. In a bold new strategy to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump has assembled a “Board of Peace” comprised almost entirely of dictators, imperialists, fascists, and men with impressive body counts. Truly inspiring… pic.twitter.com/6F18BZ31jB — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 22, 2026

Financial Times points out that putting together a body of kleptocrats and Putin puppet dictators like Lukashenko and Orban to constitute a "Board of Peace" is like having the Sinaloa Cartel running Narcotics Anonymous. pic.twitter.com/nyaUW6P9Ex — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 22, 2026

Nothing says "board of peace" like having two founding members not show up to the signing ceremony because they would be arrested at the airport for war crimes. pic.twitter.com/1PYAvLIkvx — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) January 22, 2026

The Board of Peace. Like when you order the UN on Temu. — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) January 22, 2026

✌️11 of the 25 countries on Trump's Board of Peace are currently banned from immigrant visas to the United States. pic.twitter.com/3Vaum33Jqj — Ben Pauker (@benpauker) January 22, 2026

He’s so desperate to win the Nobel peace prize that he’s creating a “board of peace” with dictators imperialists and murderers on it. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 22, 2026

