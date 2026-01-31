The ‘Countries with the Best Reputations’ chart shows one particularly dramatic nosedive – can you guess who it might be?

Life USA

Reputation Lab are a consulting firm specializing in reputation measurement and management and they’ve been running variations of country reputation tracking for several years.

Historical analyses in their reports link reputation scores to measurable gains — for example, a 1-point increase in their RepScore index correlates with roughly 7.2% more tourism revenue and 1% higher foreign direct investment on average, so their annual charts are actually pretty useful in showing how a country is faring globally.

With this in mind, let’s have a look at their most recent chart for 2025, as shared by Global Statistics over on Twitter.

Countries with the Best Reputations in 2025 pic.twitter.com/wOHEpS9uyB — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) January 28, 2026

A closer look.

Yep, there’s certainly one country there that stands out like a particularly long snake in a game of Snakes and Ladders.

Let’s see what people made of it.

Well, I wonder what has caused the most dramatic loss of reputation in this graph? I bet it has the initials DJT. — Peter Scott-Morgan (@P_ScottMorgan) January 28, 2026

As an American this is unfortunately well deserved 😔

If I was a foreigner I’d never move here, hell I wouldn’t even visit. It’s that bad… — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) January 28, 2026

Kind of flies in the face of Trump going around saying that the US is now respected all over the world. — Ma Frt (@MaFrt1) January 28, 2026

We need to capture Greenland quick! Their single-digit rep ranking will have us zipping up the list in no time! — First you will be baked, then there will be cake (@marshallpriddy) January 29, 2026

It was not exactly difficult to guess which country made the deepest dive — mikkom (@mikkom) January 28, 2026

