Someone posted about a coworker who thought there was a TV presenter named ‘Handsome Dec’, and the funny misunderstandings rolled in – 24 of the best

We’ve all misheard things such as song lyrics, and carried those misunderstandings for as much as years at a time, until some kind soul reveals that Jimi Hendrix didn’t actually say “Excuse me, while I kiss this guy!” and Starship didn’t build this city ‘on sausage rolls’ – even though that sounds like somewhere we’d like to live.

Over on r/AskUK, EducationalShape2647 came in search of a similar type of misunderstanding, because of this …

“My Turkish coworker mistakenly thought there was a TV presenter named Handsome Dec, what are some amusing misunderstandings you’ve encountered?”

They added –

“Eg. Australian visitors pronouncing Loughborough as “loogabarooga”.”

It was a very popular request, pulling in more than a thousand replies in less than a day, with these responses rising to the top.

My favourite will always be the (I think) Spanish (?) radio station where a caller is asking for them to play the song that goes “is this the Reebok or the Nike?” and after thinking for a minute, the radio host realises he means The Rhythm of the Night.

qgwheurbwb1i

Rainbow84UK

I worked with a French guy who thought people kept whispering ‘cheese’ to him if he held a door open for them, etc.

Iambigmen

My colleague thought The Old Bailey was a person

Affectionateowl9594

I remember there was a girl in my A Level history class who wrote about Gary Balding… When she meant Garibaldi

Trequartista811

Growing up I thought the Fatboy Slim lyric was “praise you like a shoe” and imagined someone worshipping a designer stiletto.

WholeConstruction307

I always found it odd the Metropolitan Police are headquartered in Scotland.

Hughdungusmungus

Had a French colleage who thought Ant and Dec and Anton Du Beke were the same person.

smoulderstoat

My Lithuanian neighbour calls toes “foot fingers” and I’ve never called them toes since.

RoyalView9815

As a child, I thought Mary-Kate and Ashley were three people named Mary, Kate and Ashley. I was a bit confused when my sister watched them on TV and there were only two of them.

Cinn4monSynonym

International tourists that visit Leicester love having their picture taken in front of the castle… Problem is, that castle is actually a Cat B prison and the actual castle is nowhere near as impressive on the outside.

Nigelb72

