Donald Trump said he’s closing the Kennedy Center for ‘revitalisation’ but like tickets for the Melania movie, no-one’s buying it

What’s the opposite of a Midas Touch?

Even though Donald Trump wants to cover the world in gold, much of what he touches up as a crock of something else instead.

Latest case in point: the Kennedy Center, which is now closing for the first time since it began operating in 1971.

The reason? “Revitalisation.” Well, that’s what Trump said at least.

Trump: I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time… Therefore, The Trump Kennedy Center will close on July 4th pic.twitter.com/U24Fzn3kF0 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2026

And if you’re thinking that something else must surely be going on, you weren’t the only one.

Not long after returning to the White House, Trump appointed his own board to take control of the (previously) much revered arts centre, which then changed its name to the Trump-Kennedy Centre.

As a result of which artists have been pulling out of previously scheduled appearances left and right and centre.

And Twitter was happy to help detail the real reasons for the shutdown.

Amazing. Everything he touches falls apart. He keeps going, leaving disaster in his wake. pic.twitter.com/0TPLR5BtYJ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) February 2, 2026

Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change no one wants… https://t.co/BDsjQeOAC9 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 2, 2026

Unreal. He’s shutting down the Kennedy Center, after his flunkies caused mass defections of artists? Everything the man touches turns to ash. Our cultural heritage; destroyed. Our national treasures; plundered. https://t.co/UdLg73wHWA — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) February 1, 2026

The only renovation that’s needed is removing Trump’s name from the building. https://t.co/lvEWX7DxnN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 1, 2026

At least 18 artists have canceled shows at the Kennedy Center during Trump’s 2nd term. Closing it down is less embarrassing for him than artists continuing to cancel because of him. https://t.co/3XmlA2Iunh — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 2, 2026

After multiple artists refused to perform at the Kennedy Center under Trump, he’s now closing it for two years. Problem “solved.” https://t.co/52q2DOLvHq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 1, 2026

Holy hell. Donald Trump managed to run the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts into the ground in under six months. That tracks. Just about everything he touches ends up worse off, yet his supporters still call it 4D chess. Incredible. https://t.co/nLxIW4Onbd — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 2, 2026

