News donald trump kennedy center

Donald Trump said he’s closing the Kennedy Center for ‘revitalisation’ but like tickets for the Melania movie, no-one’s buying it

Saul Hutson. Updated February 2nd, 2026

What’s the opposite of a Midas Touch?

Even though Donald Trump wants to cover the world in gold, much of what he touches up as a crock of something else instead.

Latest case in point: the Kennedy Center, which is now closing for the first time since it began operating in 1971.

The reason? “Revitalisation.” Well, that’s what Trump said at least.

And if you’re thinking that something else must surely be going on, you weren’t the only one.

Not long after returning to the White House, Trump appointed his own board to take control of the (previously) much revered arts centre, which then changed its name to the Trump-Kennedy Centre.

As a result of which artists have been pulling out of previously scheduled appearances left and right and centre.

And Twitter was happy to help detail the real reasons for the shutdown.

