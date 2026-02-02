Liz Truss spouting Trumpian nonsense about a supposed far-left armed insurrection in the US was more than even Andrew Neil could handle

Politics ice Liz Truss

We regret to inform you that Liz Truss has been at it again, and by ‘it’, we mean courting the attention of the far right, with absolutely no consideration for facts, logic, or even public safety.

In conversation with Tim Stanley and Rachel Johnson on the Telegraph’s Daily T podcast, howling Trump-licker Truss sided wth ICE over their current reign of terror on the streets of the US, suggesting that it is the violent immigration forces who are under attack – by the ‘extreme left’, in an ‘armed insurrection’.

The extreme left are mounting an armed insurrection. My comments on ICE in the United States. pic.twitter.com/mw5kUtAheY — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 30, 2026

It’s the first time we’ve felt sorry for Tim Stanley, but the double-header of idiocy he faced there seems like a rougher deal than anyone deserves.

After hearing her comments, Andrew Neil didn’t mince his words.

Liz Truss claims Trump administration faces an armed insurrection. Total bollocks. Why did these Telegraph types let her get away with repeating it? https://t.co/MLk06ux7Py — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 30, 2026

Tim Stanley didn’t agree with the whole comment, understandably.

In this clip you can see I disagreed with Liz and corrected the record almost immediately – but our format is conversation, not interrogation. — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) January 31, 2026

Neil was far from the only person to call out her nonsense, with quite a few doing it in a similarly blunt fashion.

How was this woman ever prime minister of the UK? She’s absolutely bonkers. https://t.co/0kNW1qPUvI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 30, 2026

The fact she says “and that’s my point” several times without actually being able to articulate her point is because she hasn’t got one She doesn’t know what she’s talking about, there’s no genuine ideology, and randomly shoehorning “communist” into a sentence proves it https://t.co/uMchOItZev — David (@Zero_4) January 31, 2026

Just when you think she couldn’t get any madder… https://t.co/1XObasv1vS — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) January 30, 2026

She's getting worse. I genuinely don't know where this all ends for her. https://t.co/tOAGvK0cqx — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) January 30, 2026

Knowing you're going down in history as Britain's shortest-serving PM in more than 300 years… 🤪 pic.twitter.com/SQOHgnYT4m — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) January 30, 2026

Truss quite an interesting data point in grifter radicalisation. You would think a degree of relative status and success insulates from going full send into this stuff. https://t.co/9u5Cr9NcOx — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) January 31, 2026

If Truss has any genuine friends left, they should be intervening in her spiralling descent into the conspiracy theory vortex. Rachel Johnson trying to defend a murder is shocking. And Tim Stanley is the voice of reason. 🤦‍♂️ A trifecta of madness. https://t.co/wpBMttnmC9 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 30, 2026

Your narcissistic hurt has driven you to make batshit crazy and patently untrue assertions. How many ICE officers have been shot in the US? — Richard Bentall #FBPE @richardbentall.bsky.social (@RichardBentall) January 30, 2026

