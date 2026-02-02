Politics ice Liz Truss

Liz Truss spouting Trumpian nonsense about a supposed far-left armed insurrection in the US was more than even Andrew Neil could handle

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2026

We regret to inform you that Liz Truss has been at it again, and by ‘it’, we mean courting the attention of the far right, with absolutely no consideration for facts, logic, or even public safety.

In conversation with Tim Stanley and Rachel Johnson on the Telegraph’s Daily T podcast, howling Trump-licker Truss sided wth ICE over their current reign of terror on the streets of the US, suggesting that it is the violent immigration forces who are under attack – by the ‘extreme left’, in an ‘armed insurrection’.

It’s the first time we’ve felt sorry for Tim Stanley, but the double-header of idiocy he faced there seems like a rougher deal than anyone deserves.

After hearing her comments, Andrew Neil didn’t mince his words.

Tim Stanley didn’t agree with the whole comment, understandably.

Neil was far from the only person to call out her nonsense, with quite a few doing it in a similarly blunt fashion.

