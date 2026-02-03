US Fox News melania trump

A Fox News host claimed that Melania should get an Oscar, and she deserves an award of her own for keeping a straight face

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2026

People can’t stop talking about Melania Trump’s new documentary, Melania, which follows the first lady for the twenty days leading up to the second inauguration of her husband. Unfortunately for her, almost all the talk is of how bad it is, and how very few people want to go and see it.

Let’s take a look.

Harsh, but fair. It’s not all negative press, though, because Trump and his cult have been trying to convince the rest of us – and quite possibly themselves – that the film is both good and popular.

One of the cult, Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, claimed her mother had been at a packed showing, and there’s just not enough “Sure, Jan!” in the world.

While people were busy struggling to swallow that, Ms McEnany hit us with her follow-up – the suggestion that Melania Trump deserves an Oscar. No, really!

The mockery was swift and brutal.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2