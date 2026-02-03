A Fox News host claimed that Melania should get an Oscar, and she deserves an award of her own for keeping a straight face

US Fox News melania trump

People can’t stop talking about Melania Trump’s new documentary, Melania, which follows the first lady for the twenty days leading up to the second inauguration of her husband. Unfortunately for her, almost all the talk is of how bad it is, and how very few people want to go and see it.

Let’s take a look.

Wow! Seeing the reviews for Melania, I can’t think of another First Lady who had this bad a night at the theatre — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) January 31, 2026

‘MELANIA’ debuts with 7% on Rotten Tomatoes. “I’d rather rewatch January 6th,” said one critic. pic.twitter.com/oH7uSuHrxj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2026

These two are totally untethered to reality. pic.twitter.com/WSDYegqOgD — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) January 31, 2026

Harsh, but fair. It’s not all negative press, though, because Trump and his cult have been trying to convince the rest of us – and quite possibly themselves – that the film is both good and popular.

Last night I saw, “MELANIA,” for the second time. The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE! https://t.co/rjwd5Appkv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2026

One of the cult, Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, claimed her mother had been at a packed showing, and there’s just not enough “Sure, Jan!” in the world.

Kayleigh: My mom went to see Melania. She said the theater was packed, it was standing room only. People were cheering through it, they were excited. It was interactive—people interplaying with the film. She said it was just electric. pic.twitter.com/dimgT5jGPF — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2026

I am now prepared to bet money on my earlier prediction that Trump is going to sue the Academy Awards when Melania isn’t nominated for Best Documentary. https://t.co/7depPdUsZC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 2, 2026

"standing room only" have you never been to a movie theater before https://t.co/uWZUEbSmff — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 2, 2026

While people were busy struggling to swallow that, Ms McEnany hit us with her follow-up – the suggestion that Melania Trump deserves an Oscar. No, really!

Kayleigh: Melania should be nominated for— I guess it’s an Oscar right? That’s for movies? If she went, she would be the best dressed and the classiest dressed by a long shot pic.twitter.com/4yJTsa2PzQ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2026

The mockery was swift and brutal.

🚨IT’S A SICKENING CULT: Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany says Melania should be nominated for an Oscar. Meanwhile, the film now holds the lowest rating in history on IMBD, making it the worst rated film of ALL TIME on the site. pic.twitter.com/cvJTaqZpDw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 2, 2026

It must be a joke, 🤣 an Oscar nomination while holding the crown as the worst-rated film of all time? That’s like celebrating a chef whose dish made everyone sick. The disconnect is so wild it’s almost performance art in itself. — lordmicky.base.eth (@0xlordmicky) February 2, 2026

Best dressed in propaganda movie https://t.co/zeK4seSXpJ — hate has no place here 🇺🇦 (@sheilalocke) February 2, 2026

Sounds like the weekly Handmaid’s Tale WH meetings held for absolutely no reason at all other than to praise their great leader Kim Jong Un, oops I meant DJT. — Chinga la Migra (@BlueSteele) February 2, 2026

Women dressed as Rugrats discussing class🤦🏼‍♂️ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 2, 2026

They can’t defend the record, so they worship the wardrobe.

When the product flops, they sell the fantasy harder. This isn’t praise — it’s compliance.

A whole media machine chanting “classy” while the ratings scream “disaster.” And that’s the cult trick:

deny what you see,… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) February 2, 2026

